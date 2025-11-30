From Baltic to the Black Sea

From Baltic to the Black Sea

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Cemil Kerimoglu's avatar
Cemil Kerimoglu
Dec 1, 2025

Thank you @claireberlinski for your commentary. For the West to regain pride in its civilization, I didn't mean it has to be a top-down process prodded by the leaders. Yes, policy follows culture, not vice versa. But public intellectuals, media and academia contribute significantly to the cultural transformation. My message was directed to them and the society at large rather than to the leaders and governments.

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Wayne Liston's avatar
Wayne Liston
Dec 1, 2025Edited

20 years of American Presidents fail or fear to understand Putin. They want peace, he wants pieces...of everything. We are uncomfortable with the unknown and prone to what Thomas Sowell called "the peculiar Western aberration of believing that, under the skin, other people all believe as we do" and projecting our own assumptions onto those with whom we have little contact or understanding. Being a dominant power can insulate from consequences of misjudging...for a while.

Japanese felt confident of defeating the US in WW2 because a racially mixed adversary would be weaker and less unified. Decades later we profess the opposite view, perhaps just as wrong.

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