In the first months of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, many Western analysts trusted a simple prediction: as the war dragged on and conditions inside Russia worsened, ordinary Russians would eventually give in. Sanctions would bite, casualties would rise, and daily life would erode until frustration pushed the population to pressure the Kremlin to stop the bloodshed. The popular saying inside Russia at the time captured this belief well: “the refrigerator would defeat the television”, implying that hard reality would overcome propaganda.

However, this did not happen. Even Ukrainians themselves, who know Russians best, often shared this assumption. General Valery Zaluzhnyi later admitted this was a serious misjudgment. The Russian public proved willing to endure levels of hardship that few expected. Only now has the realization settled into Western policy circles that Russia’s strongest asset is not its economy or its demographics, but the astonishingly high threshold of suffering its people will tolerate for the sake of the war.

Europe outnumbers Russia. Europe’s economy dwarfs Russia’s on every metric. Yet Russia manages to extract a larger share of its smaller population and fewer resources, while Europeans and Americans recoil from similar levels of sacrifice. However, this imbalance is not simply about economics. It is rooted much deeper. It reflects a difference in the way Westerners and Russians process reality.

Many explanations circulate for this Russian willingness to withstand hardship: slave mentality, complacency, the force of propaganda etc. All carry some truth. Yet there is a deeper reason that touches upon the depths of the Russian psyche and their world-feeling. It lies in the Russian relationship to truth, imagination, and the limits of what feels real.

As I have written before (here and here), Russians possess a striking capacity to blur the line between truth and falsehood. In essence, Russian psyche is radical egalitarian in the truest sense of this word. For Russians different, even opposing, states of being are equivalent: truth and falsehood, life and death, beautiful and ugly. This can be captured very well by the prime symbol of the Russian realm as posited by Oswald Spengler: that prime symbol is endless plain. The plain is undifferentiated, everything along the plain looks the same. And so is the Russian psyche – for it, different, even opposing, states of the matter feel the same.

This unique feature of Russians makes them unusually able to step away from daily reality and into an imagined world. What they imagine does feel very real for them, even though it might starkly contradict the facts on the ground. For radical egalitarians like Russians, the separating line between physical reality and inner fantasy grows thin. They can easily substitute their imagination for the physical reality in a way Europeans cannot.

So, although many Russians live without indoor plumbing, don’t have proper roads, and face conditions that would feel intolerable to others, they sincerely believe their country is envied, respected and feared. They sincerely believe the West longs to destroy Russia and seize its resources, though the historical record points in the opposite direction. The West has repeatedly helped prevent Russia’s collapse and even today prefers stability over chaos in the Russian state. Russians inhabit what feels almost like a metaverse. If the metaverse ever became widespread, Russians would adopt it with ease – in fact, they would be the first to adopt it and would be its most reliable customers.

This capacity to live in imagined success explains why many Russians embrace the war effort even as their own lives become ever more miserable. They can experience victory and success vicariously and feel uplifted by it. The closest analogy is the psychology of sports fans. I say this as a sports fan myself. When your team wins, the feeling is intoxicating. It feels like your own triumph, even if your personal life is full of setbacks. The team’s success becomes a substitute for private disappointment. As a result, one can feel oneself accomplished in life more than his personal achievements warrant.

A similar process unfolds in the Russian psyche, only far more intense. For a people who do not sharply distinguish between reality and imagination, the imagined greatness of their country is powerful enough to cover the hardships of daily life. The belief that Russia is mighty and feared, a nuclear power standing against a hostile world, supplies a sense of personal pride that compensates for personal misery and destituteness. As long as the war appears to move forward for Russia, even by a single captured village, many Russians feel their team is winning. The victory feels like their own – like their own personal achievement. Russia’s military gains, no matter how small, provide a sense of accomplishment that their personal circumstances cannot offer.

This psychological mechanism reduces the misery that would otherwise rise from daily life. Vicarious glory becomes an emotional substitute for personal success. In this way, millions can accept hardship while feeling uplifted, even fulfilled. The refrigerator does not defeat the television because the television does not merely feed propaganda. It supplies an alternate reality that many Russians find more livable than the one in their real physical lives.

But this dynamic works the other way too. The loss of a favorite team can feel like a personal failure. A lost game can send a loyal fan into a depressive fog even when his own life is stable and good. I remember this clearly from my own teenage years. When my team lost, the sadness stayed with me for weeks. Nothing in my day-to-day life had changed, yet the defeat felt heavy enough to shape my mood.

This reaction carries serious implications for Russians, whose imagination can so easily overtake the facts of daily life. If Russia begins to lose the war in a visible, undeniable way – not in abstract metrics but through the loss of territory and a steady pattern of failure – then Russians will begin to feel like losers in a deeper sense than their material conditions alone would justify (and their material conditions are already abysmal enough). The 1990s showed this clearly. As the Soviet Union collapsed, Russian self-esteem collapsed with it. Many believed themselves to be the worst in the world, the greatest losers among all peoples on Earth. Their emotional fall reached far below even the painful economic reality of the time.

This brings us to the heart of how the West should think about dealing with Russia, especially in the context of its invasion of Ukraine. Western policymakers assumed that worsening daily life inside Russia would pressure society into pushing against the war. That assumption missed the point. Hardship at home does not break Russians. Losing the war, i.e., destruction of their vicarious reality, does.

The key is not the deterioration of real life, but the deterioration of the imaginative world that sustains them. When the source of their vicarious pride dries up, when the intoxication of imagined greatness turns sour, then the system begins to shake. Russians will give in only when they feel the one thing they cannot emotionally endure: the sense that their team is defeated. If battlefield outcomes turn decisively against Russia, and if this continues long enough, there will be nothing left in the imaginary realm to compensate for the bleakness of daily life. And as with passionate sports fans, the emotional crash will fall even lower than objective conditions warrant. This is the moment when support for the war will crumble. Not when sanctions squeeze harder, not when living standards fall, but when Russians can no longer tell themselves a story of victory.

The implication for the West is straightforward. Support Ukraine not only to avoid defeat, but to achieve a real, sustained victory. Support it enough that Ukraine can not only hold its ground against slow Russian advances but consistently captures territory from Russians. And even better, Western countries should intervene more directly on behalf of Ukraine. At some point, the losses will become too visible and too continuous for Russians to ignore. Their imagined world will turn against them. They will feel that their team is losing. That is the moment when the population will no longer accept the sacrifices demanded by the war. Not because their daily reality becomes harsher, but because the source of their vicarious glory, their imaginary world – the one that made harshness tolerable – finally collapses.

With this understanding of the Russian psyche in mind, it is essential to turn our gaze to the other side of this looming confrontation. If Russia’s resilience stems from its people’s extraordinary capacity to endure hardship through vicarious glory, what, then, would compel Europeans – or Westerners more broadly – to mobilize, sacrifice, and persist in a prolonged struggle against Russia? Europe holds undeniable advantages: a population that outnumbers Russia’s, an economy that eclipses it in every measure, superior technology, and most importantly a reservoir of high human capital that Russia sorely lacks. Yet, as observers have noted, Europe’s Achilles’ heel lies in its comparatively low threshold for pain. While Russia can wring near-maximum compliance from its populace over extended periods, even modest deteriorations in living standards could erode European resolve, sapping the will to sustain a war effort. This asymmetry poses a profound risk: a weaker adversary prevailing not through strength, but through sheer endurance.

At the heart of this vulnerability is a fundamental difference in the European psyche, which can be explained by the prime symbol that Oswald Spengler assigned to the Western (Faustian) Civilization. Whereas the Russian soul is represented by the endless plain – an expanse of undifferentiated equivalence, where truth and falsehood, reality and imagination are indistinguishable from one another – the Faustian West is defined by infinite space. This symbol evokes boundless depth, a relentless drive to differentiate, to probe, and to seek absolute truth. In the Russian psyche breadth prevails, whereas European psyche emphasizes depth. For Europeans, therefore, ground realities loom large, unignorable, and unyielding. Unlike Russians, who can fluidly substitute fantasy for fact, Europeans cannot so easily abstract away from the reality of their circumstances. A potholed road, a rising cost of living, or a disrupted supply chain registers not as a minor inconvenience to be overlaid with imagined triumphs, but as a stark, undeniable affront that demands resolution.

Yet these traits are not absolute binaries – Europeans are not wholly incapable of vicarious fulfillment, nor are Russians entirely detached from reality. The capacities exist on a spectrum. Europe already wields overwhelming edges in demographics, economics, and ingenuity; Russia counters primarily with its populace’s dogged tolerance for suffering. To tip the scales decisively, the West need not elevate its endurance to Russian extremes – an impossibility given the innate psyches at play. Instead, a modest enhancement in Europeans’ ability to experience success and pride vicariously could amplify these advantages, fostering the resilience needed for a drawn-out conflict.

The challenge is that, for decades, Western societies have systematically eroded this very capacity. Nationalism, once a wellspring of collective identity, has been vilified as retrograde or dangerous. Pride in one’s civilization, race and heritage has been cast as taboo, equated with exclusion or extremism. This cultural shift has left Europeans starved of avenues for vicarious joy, amplifying their fixation on realities of everyday life. In an era of introspection and self-critique, the team spirit that could vicariously uplift amid hardship has been dismantled, leaving individuals dealing only with their personal realities.

This suppression carries dire implications for the impending clash with Russia. European leaders and policymakers appear to grasp the stakes: they are bolstering armies, urging youth to enlist, and steeling the public for sustained opposition to Russian aggression. Yet all these mobilization efforts will hinge, inevitably, on the native populations of Europe – i.e., white Europeans. It is they who view their countries as their own and who have the deepest attachment to Europe through their ancestry, heritage and history. To rally them for the impending war while simultaneously demonizing their identity, rewriting their history as one of unmitigated shame, and denying them any outlet for collective pride is not merely counterproductive – it is self-sabotage. How can a people be expected to endure sacrifices when deprived of the emotional sustenance that makes those sacrifices meaningful?

To prevail, the West must restore this vital mechanism: the permission, and indeed the encouragement, for Europeans to revel in the triumphs of their civilization. The anti-white policies that have defined the last decades must be abolished and their consequences reversed. Every European should thereby be empowered to view the defeat of Russia as a personal victory – the conquest of Smolensk, Novgorod, St. Petersburg, the fall of Moscow, the taming of the Urals and Siberia. These should be viewed as personal accomplishments by every European that infuse life with purpose. By rekindling this vicarious pride, Europeans can partially transcend the grind of daily hardships. In doing so, the West will mitigate the liabilities of its psychological profile and augment its other assets. This will ensure that when the confrontation inevitably escalates, it is not Russia’s dull and undifferentiated endless plain that prevails, but the deep and meaningful infinite space of the Western (Faustian) soul.