Oswald Spengler conceived of each High Culture as emerging from a preparatory period in which its distinctive world-feeling had not yet found its characteristic forms of expression. The emergence of a culture from that pre-cultural period, in turn, involves a process of internal differentiation, whereby within a shared cultural world different communities acquire increasingly distinct identities. Older local, tribal, and religious differences provide some of the material for this transformation. What emerges is a new configuration of collective life – the “nations” peculiar to that culture, whether their organizing principle is the city, the community of faith, or the genealogical and historical continuity.

The Greek world offers one illustration. Before the emergence of the Classical civilization that Spengler called Apollonian, much of mainland Greece belonged to the shared cultural world of the Mycenaeans. This world possessed considerable cultural commonality, alongside political divisions and local differences. After the collapse of the Mycenean world around 1200 BCE, communities underwent centuries of disruption and reorganization. From this changing landscape, drawing on both inherited traditions and new institutions, the Greek city-states, or poleis, gradually emerged. By the eighth and seventh centuries BCE, increasingly distinct civic communities were taking shape around shared sanctuaries, public institutions, and territories. The differentiation characteristic of the later Greek world thus developed through a prolonged transformation of an older cultural inheritance.

China offers a related pattern, although its chronology and political structures were different. The Western Zhou order brought numerous regional lordships within a common framework of royal authority, kinship, and ritual. These communities already possessed their own rulers and local characteristics. Following the crisis of 771 BCE and the eastward relocation of the Zhou court, regional powers gained greater independence while continuing to inhabit a shared cultural world. Through the later period and subsequently the Warring States period, their institutions, ambitions, and regional identities became increasingly pronounced. Here, too, an overarching order provided the setting within which distinct political communities developed and asserted themselves.

The Middle Eastern world, which Spengler called Magian, presents a more complicated variation. The Achaemenid Empire formed part of its preparatory history; Spengler himself compared Persian rule to a “Merovingian” phase. After Alexander’s conquests, the Seleucid and Ptolemaic kingdoms placed much of this region within a Hellenistic political and cultural framework. Long-established peoples and religious traditions continued to develop within these imperial structures. The Maccabean revolt against Seleucid rule, beginning in 167 BCE, illustrates how an existing religious identity could become the basis of a forceful political assertion. In subsequent centuries, Jewish communities and the developing Christian traditions of Syria, Mesopotamia, and Egypt gave increasingly distinct institutional expression to collective belonging organized around faith.

This development was complicated by what Spengler called pseudomorphosis: the pressure exerted by an older civilization’s forms upon an emerging culture seeking expression of its own. He located the decisive consolidation of the Magian pseudomorphosis in Roman domination, while recognizing its Hellenistic antecedents. The region nevertheless never remained continuously united under a single state. It was divided among competing empires, eventually including Rome and the Parthian and Sasanian powers. Its religious communities developed both within and across these political boundaries. In this case, differentiation found a particularly powerful expression in communities of belief, even where political independence was absent.

For Western (Faustian) culture, the Carolingian world provides the closest point of reference. Charlemagne’s empire brought much of western and central Europe within a common imperial framework. Its ninth-century divisions, including the partition at Verdun in 843, established political settings within which later French and German identities would develop. During the tenth century, the rise of the Ottonians in East Francia and the eventual accession of the Capetians in West Francia further distinguished these historical trajectories. French and German nations took shape through a much longer process, but their medieval foundations were becoming more recognizable. Elsewhere in Europe, other kingdoms and collective identities were developing within the wider world of Latin Christendom.

At the opposite end of the cultural lifecycle a countervailing tendency emerges: the integration of formerly competing communities into larger political and civilizational wholes. In Spengler’s account, the late movement toward empire culminates in Caesarism, when personal power increasingly overrides inherited political institutions. This political consolidation takes place alongside the strengthening of a broader sense of belonging. Local identities may endure, but they increasingly coexist with an allegiance extending across the larger cultural realm. The movement is therefore from the assertion of distinct identities toward their incorporation into an overarching identity and imperial order.

In the Classical world, Alexander’s conquests and the Hellenistic kingdoms expanded the scale on which Greek cultural life operated. The already existing shared Hellenic consciousness gained further strength. Though civic attachments remained vigorous for a while – e.g., Athenians and Spartans did not simply cease to identify with their cities – the poleis increasingly operated within a world dominated by larger territorial powers. Roman expansion carried this political integration further, bringing the Mediterranean under a common imperial framework. Roman citizenship and imperial belonging gradually extended beyond their original civic setting, adding a broader identity to the many local and cultural affiliations that existed within the empire.

In China, this movement toward imperial consolidation assumed an especially clear political form. In 221 BCE, Qin conquered the remaining rival kingdoms and established a centralized empire. Its standardization of writing, measures, and administration helped bind together territories previously governed by competing states. After the Qin dynasty’s rapid collapse, the Han restored imperial unity and developed a more durable order. In spite of regional differences, the conception of a common Chinese cultural and political world strengthened over time.

In the Magian world, Islam became a powerful vehicle of wider integration, although its emergence preceded the phase Spengler identified as mature Caesarism. The Arab conquests of the seventh and eighth centuries brought the Middle East and North Africa under a common imperial authority. Over subsequent centuries, the spread of Islam and Arabic helped establish a broad civilizational community across these territories. Political conquest was rapid, whereas religious transformation was gradual, with substantial Christian, Jewish, and other communities enduring for longer. The resulting Muslim world had its own internal differences, but its overarching identity survived the fragmentation of the caliphate into competing states. It therefore illustrates a form of integration in which a common religious and cultural allegiance could extend beyond the boundaries of any single state.

With this framework in mind, we can turn to the Western (Faustian) world and Russia. Europe has entered its pre-imperial age: the period in which the competing nations of a cultural realm increasingly move toward a larger political unity. European integration, and potentially the wider consolidation of the West, belongs to the same broad historical movement that found different expressions in the Greco-Roman, Chinese, and Middle-Eastern worlds.

The European Union is the institutional embodiment of this tendency. Its emergence reflects something deeper than the designs of particular politicians or bureaucrats. Whatever the shortcomings of its present institutions, the movement it represents has roots in the historical evolution of the Faustian world. Accordingly, European integration is a natural phase in that evolution.

The conditions for closer integration were already becoming visible in the nineteenth century. Expanding commerce, transport, and intellectual exchange connected European societies, while visions of European unity acquired increasingly explicit expression. In the decades before the First World War, European travelers could cross many European borders without presenting a passport. This relative freedom of movement coexisted with intense national rivalries, but it also revealed the increasingly close cultural unity felt by Europeans.

The two World Wars interrupted the advancement of that feeling of unity. They were essentially devastating internecine struggles among peoples belonging to the same civilization. Yet their aftermath also gave renewed impetus to European unity. The trajectory has consequently been uneven, marked by reversals, resistance, and renewed advances. In the grand scheme of things, these upheavals merely alter the pace and form of integration without extinguishing its underlying impetus. Europe’s long-term direction remains toward closer consolidation and, ultimately, a European civilizational state.

The geographical reach and institutional structure of that future order remain open. It might be centered on the European continent, with the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand remaining sovereign partners linked to it through alliances and common cultural heritage. Europe and the United States might instead develop into two large political poles within the same Faustian civilization. Alternatively, if the United States continues to pursue a more separate course, a united Europe could draw Canada, Australia, and New Zealand into closer association, with different degrees of economic, strategic, and political integration. Alternatively, Faustian unity might assume its full intercontinental form, bringing Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand into a common political framework – potentially culminating in a single state.

The recent proposal to make Canada the European Union’s first “associate member” is suggestive in this regard. Although the proposed status remains to be defined, the initiative points toward forms of association extending beyond Europe’s geographical boundaries. Australia’s expanding cooperation with the EU, and New Zealand’s participation in European research frameworks, likewise demonstrate the possibilities for closer institutional ties across these distances. Within the larger historical framework, such developments acquire a deeper significance. They are all steps towards cultural and political consolidation of the Faustian world, which need not be confined to its European heartland. Its eventual boundaries may remain uncertain even as its movement toward larger forms of association becomes more apparent.

Russia presents a fundamentally different case. To understand its trajectory, we must first ask where it stands within its own cultural development. Western observers commonly treat “Russian” as a designation equivalent to “German”, “French”, or “English”. However, such parallels are fundamentally flawed because these terms belong to different levels of comparison. “Russian” describes an entire cultural realm, and therefore is equivalent in scope to “Western” or “Faustian” than to the name of any one Western nation.

Russia now occupies a position in its lifecycle structurally comparable to the late Carolingian and early Ottonian periods in Western history. Thus, the structural counterparts of the mature Western nations have yet to acquire their distinctive historical forms within the Russian realm.

Europe and Russia therefore stand at opposite ends of their respective historical lifecycles. Europe is moving toward consolidation, as its established national identities increasingly coexist with wider institutions and allegiances, and its different peoples acquire a stronger sense of unity. Russia, in contrast, stands before a further period of internal differentiation, in which distinct communities within its cultural world will develop more definite identities, political aspirations, and institutions of their own. Recognizing this difference changes how we interpret Europe’s and Russia’s present circumstances and anticipate their futures.

This gives an unexpected significance to the insistence of Russian imperial nationalists that Russia constitutes a separate civilization. Their claim reaches beyond the familiar assertion that Russians are a distinct people or that Russia is a sovereign state. They describe an entire cultural world with its own historical character. And they are correct with this identification. Where they are mistaken, however, is what follows from this premise.

A civilization’s cultural coherence does not mean its permanent incorporation into a single state. The Greek poleis, the competing Chinese states, and the nations of Europe all demonstrate how a shared cultural world sustains a plurality of identities and political communities throughout its lifecycle. That plurality is a characteristic expression of the culture’s unfolding possibilities. If Russia is (correctly) understood as a separate civilization, its future differentiation into several states becomes compatible with – and in fact expressive of – its civilizational distinctiveness.

The comparison with China and India makes the difference in historical timing especially important. Advocates of Russia as a civilization-state often invoke these countries as relevant examples – i.e., vast cultural worlds embodied in unitary political entities. But resemblance in outward political form does not establish equivalence in historical development. This is where the mistake of Russian imperial nationalists lies.

The ancient Chinese and Indian cultures had long since passed through their formative cycles and entered the condition Spengler associated with fellaheen: populations living on after the culture’s original creative sequence had run its course. This concept refers to the exhaustion of a particular cultural lifecycle, which entails, among other things, the incorporation of numerous communities within an overarching political and civilizational identity.

Differently from China and India, Russia occupies a much earlier position. Its imperial state holds together a cultural realm whose further internal differentiation still lies ahead. The political unity of China or India therefore cannot, by analogy alone, establish that Russia’s present unity represents its natural or final form. The same outward condition – a vast territory governed by one state – can have a different historical meaning at different points in a culture’s lifecycle.

In this structural sense, China and India offer images of the encompassing political order toward which Europe is moving, while Russia still stands before the intervening age of internal differentiation. What appears appropriate to one cultural stage may constrain the possibilities of another.

The implication is that the dissolution of the Russian imperial state need not entail the dissolution of the cultural world it contains. That world could acquire fuller expression through several independent states, each developing its own identity within a shared inheritance. They would be “post-Russian” in the geopolitical sense of succeeding the present Russian state, while remaining “Russian” in the broader cultural-morphological sense.

Those who affirm Russia’s civilizational distinctiveness must therefore explain why its cultural continuity should depend on the permanence of its current political structure. On the contrary, consistency would require them to welcome its differentiation into independent political communities. The disintegration they fear could become the means through which the civilization they invoke finally unfolds its plurality.

The Interrupted Formation of Russian Nations

Applied to Russia, the Spenglerian perspective allows us to interpret its recurring crises of political unity in the last century as episodes within a longer process of internal differentiation.

The Russian realm stands at the stage when distinct historical communities begin to acquire political forms of their own. This process has been visible for more than a century. Its repeated interruption has delayed the emergence of a more differentiated political landscape. Internal coercion has been decisive, but external involvement has also mattered. At critical moments, Western governments – particularly the United States – have enabled the preservation or restoration of a unitary Russian state.

The revolutions of 1917 exposed the breadth of these possibilities. Finland declared independence on 6 December 1917. The Ukrainian People’s Republic, initially proclaimed in November within a projected federation, asserted full independence in January 1918. Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia issued independence declarations during 1918, while the Belarusian People’s Republic declared independence in March. In the South Caucasus, Georgia proclaimed independence on 26 May, followed by Armenia and Azerbaijan on 28 May. Across the former empire, the weakening of central authority opened the way for communities to claim political existence in their own right.

Other political entities appeared beyond these better-known cases. The Mountainous Republic of the Northern Caucasus declared independence in May 1918, seeking to unite several peoples of the region. The Don and Kuban developed separate Cossack political formations. Siberian regionalists established the Provisional Government of Autonomous Siberia (often referred to as the “Siberian Republic”). In the Volga-Ural region, the Idel-Ural project advanced another conception of regional statehood, while the Bashkir movement proclaimed territorial autonomy in 1917. Farther south and east, the Alash movement established a Kazakh autonomous government, and the Turkestan autonomy emerged at Kokand. The Russian Far East also briefly acquired a separate political structure. Established in 1920, the Far Eastern Republic was formally independent and possessed its own government and institutions. Their objectives differed, but together they reveal how many alternatives to centralized imperial rule had become politically imaginable within the Russian imperial realm.

These political movements ranged from demands for autonomy to declarations of complete independence. Some represented established national movements, whereas others expressed regional interests. Within the broader historical framework, their collective significance lies in the emergence of multiple centers of political initiative across a space previously governed from one imperial capital.

This was a moment when the political map of northern Eurasia could have developed very differently. The victorious Entente powers, however, continued to envisage a restored unitary Russia encompassing much of its former territory, instead of supporting or even simply recognizing the legitimacy of national and regional self-determination within that realm. Finland, Poland, and the Baltic states nevertheless secured independence, so the outcome was not a complete restoration of the old imperial boundaries. Elsewhere, however, aspirations to statehood encountered opposition from powers that regarded Russian unity as an important component of the European order.

The American position toward Ukraine is particularly revealing. At the Paris Peace Conference in 1919, Secretary of State Robert Lansing explicitly told Ukrainian representatives that the United States favored a single Russia rather than Ukrainian independence. In August 1920, his successor, Bainbridge Colby, likewise advocated preserving the territory of the former Russian Empire, with specified exceptions for Finland, Poland, and Armenia. These positions provide direct evidence that Washington’s commitment was to maintaining a large, politically united Russia.

Moreover, when the Bolsheviks were teetering on the brink – Russia starving, the new regime fragile – the United States stepped in with humanitarian relief which ended up stabilizing their hold on power. In the early 1920s, substantial material and financial aid flowed into Russia, helping the Bolsheviks consolidate control.

In this regard, what is often referred to as the “Russian Civil War” is in fact a deeply misleading label. The struggle between Reds and Whites was only one dimension of a much larger upheaval. It also encompassed wars of independence and regional struggles for self-government. For many participants, the central question was whether their communities would remain subordinate to a government claiming authority over the former imperial space.

The Bolsheviks ultimately recovered control over much of that space. They acted essentially as imperial restorers reassembling the Russian Empire, albeit under a different name and ideology. The empire’s name changed, its ideology shifted, but its essence remained the same.

A related tension resurfaced in 1991. The Soviet Union’s collapse did produce a major and lasting transformation: its constituent republics became independent states. Yet Washington initially approached the prospect of dissolution with apprehension. Its clear preference was for preserving the Soviet Union.

President George H. W. Bush’s address to the Ukrainian parliament on 1 August 1991 captured that preference. In the speech later dubbed “Chicken Kyiv”, he warned against “suicidal nationalism”. The desire to preserve a (seemingly) manageable unitary political order in Russia took precedence over an endorsement of Ukrainian independence.

The challenge to centralized authority also extended inside the Russian Federation. Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, and Yakutia (Sakha) declared sovereignty in 1990, while Chechnya asserted independence in 1991. Tatarstan’s referendum in March 1992 endorsed a sovereign status and a relationship with Russia based on negotiated agreements. Ural Republic was proclaimed in Sverdlovsk Oblast in 1993.

However, the imperial authority over the realm was subsequently restored. Chechnya faced a brutal military reconquest. The first war, beginning in 1994, failed to establish lasting Russian control and left Chechnya with de facto independence after the 1996 settlement. The second war, launched in 1999, reversed that outcome. Meanwhile, others were brought to heel through coercion, blackmail, and the unspoken threat of meeting Chechnya’s fate.

During this time, American policy continued to support the restoration of Russia’s unitary-imperial structure. In April 1996, President Bill Clinton defended the position that Chechnya belonged within Russia by invoking Abraham Lincoln and the American Civil War. This analogy placed Chechen secession within a framework in which the preservation of the existing unitary structure possessed the stronger claim to legitimacy. From the perspective of Chechen self-determination, this supplied Moscow with consequential diplomatic support.

At the same time, the United States provided economic assistance, technical expertise, and political backing to Yeltsin’s government, while supporting Russia’s integration into international financial institutions. The effect of this assistance was to reinforce the central government’s capacity to survive the crisis and eventually reassert its authority. The preservation of a unitary Russian state remained the West’s major policy objective.

This support continued alongside Russia’s efforts to retain influence beyond its new borders: engineering a coup in Georgia in 1991 to oust its popular president Zviad Gamsakhurdia, invading Moldova in 1992 and occupying Transnistria. Formal recognition of the post-Soviet states thus coexisted with considerable tolerance of Russia’s continued coercive influence across the former Soviet space.

The parallel between the two periods lies in this recurring preference for a unitary Russian state. After 1917 and again around 1991, imperial crisis opened possibilities for national and regional independence, autonomy, and alternative political arrangements. Military reconquest, political blackmail, and renewed centralization subsequently narrowed those possibilities. Western policy reinforced that outcome.

Within the cultural-historical morphology developed here, these episodes represent successive interruptions of a longer process of differentiation within the Russian realm. With time, various communities within that realm would have developed into independent nations. What their repeated assertion demonstrates, moreover, is that the existing state has never exhausted the political possibilities of the realm it governs. Russia’s apparent unity should therefore be understood as a historical outcome significantly enhanced by outside forces, rather than as proof that its internal differentiation has reached its final limit.

It can be therefore argued that Western influence on Russia’s development extended beyond the pseudomorphosis described by Spengler. Pseudomorphosis compelled an emerging Russian culture to express itself through imported European institutions, conventions, and intellectual forms that were alien to that realm. Western involvement also affected the political conditions under which that culture could develop. By repeatedly reinforcing the imperial center, it helped obstruct and postpone the differentiation of the realm into distinct political communities.

A Carolingian thought experiment makes the argument clearer. Following the death of Louis the Pious, his surviving sons struggled over their inheritance before agreeing, in the Treaty of Verdun of 843, to divide the empire into West Francia, Middle Francia, and East Francia. Dynastic rivalry determined the immediate circumstances of this settlement, but the territories being divided already contained significant ethnic, linguistic and regional differences. Those differences would acquire new historical significance as the successor kingdoms developed along increasingly separate paths.

The Oaths of Strasbourg, sworn a year before Verdun, offer a revealing glimpse of this underlying diversity. Charles the Bald and Louis the German affirmed their alliance against their brother Lothar in Romance and Germanic vernaculars, each using a language understood by the other’s followers. The ceremony made linguistic differences within the shared Frankish world publicly visible. It illustrated the inherited distinctions around which later identities would develop, eventually giving rise to French and German nations.

Political fragmentation subsequently gave these distinctions more room to develop. Imperial unity remained a possibility: Charles the Fat briefly reunited most of the Carolingian territories before his deposition in 887. Yet that reunification proved temporary, and the successor kingdoms continued to acquire their own political histories. In the eastern kingdom, the accession of Henry I in 919 established the Saxon dynasty later known as the Ottonians, shifting the dynastic center of gravity. Over generations, separate rulers, institutions, and political allegiances helped deepen the differentiation of communities that continued to share a broader cultural inheritance.

Now imagine that a power from the Islamic world – such as the Umayyad rulers of al-Andalus or the Abbasid Caliphate – had intervened decisively in these struggles. Suppose it had supplied one claimant with the resources and support necessary to subdue his rivals, restore the empire, and sustain its unity over successive generations. Such intervention could have substantially altered the conditions under which the successor communities developed. Their institutions might have been suppressed, their political aspirations contained, and their separate historical trajectories repeatedly redirected toward the preservation of a unitary imperial structure.

The resulting unity would tell us little about whether those communities possessed the capacity to develop into distinct nations. Their continued incorporation within one state would instead reflect the power preventing them from acquiring political forms of their own. The possibilities visible in their languages, regional traditions, and emerging allegiances would remain real, even if their institutional expression were delayed or constrained.

This hypothetical comparison captures what has happened repeatedly within the Russian realm over the past century. Whenever the imperial center weakened, possibilities for a more differentiated political order became visible. The subsequent recovery of unitary-imperial structure narrowed those possibilities, with Western assistance at important moments contributing to that recovery. Russia’s continued political unity therefore reflects an artificial condition. It is the result of the repeated interruption of the natural process of internal differentiation by the forces sustaining the imperial state.

Formation of Russian Nations

The morphology of cultures provides a framework for anticipating Russia’s future. A historical model has value because it generates predictions: it suggests which developments are likely, how apparently disconnected events might be related, and what evidence we should examine.

If nations assume different forms within different High Cultures, the next question is what will define the emerging nations of the Russian realm. Political differentiation alone does not answer this. We must also ask which distinctions people will regard as meaningful, and through which features they will recognize belonging.

The characteristic basis of Greco-Roman nationhood was membership in a particular civic community; in the Magian world, it was religious confession; in the Western world, ancestry and historical descent acquired particular importance. As I argued in my last article, language occupies a similarly central position within the Russian realm. It carries exceptional weight in determining who belongs – and who ought to belong. One can therefore expect language to play a decisive role in the differentiation of that realm into distinct nations.

This could unfold through several paths, which need not be mutually exclusive. A common language might continue to bind politically independent communities together. Alternatively, the formation of separate states might encourage those communities to cultivate linguistic differences as expressions of their independence and distinctiveness. Both tendencies could operate simultaneously, with language sustaining a wider cultural affinity while particular forms of speech distinguish its constituent nations.

Spanish-speaking Latin America offers a useful analogy for the first possibility. Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and other countries possess independent governments, distinct historical experiences and national identities, while sharing a language that facilitates communication across their borders. Their political independence coexists with participation in a wider cultural world. The common language makes their national cultures readily accessible to one another without dissolving their separate identities.

A comparable arrangement is conceivable within the Russian realm. Several independent states could retain Russian as their principal language while developing their own institutions, public memories, and national allegiances. Their political boundaries might become firmly established even as the cultural boundaries between them remained comparatively permeable. This would accord with the tendency toward leveling that is present in the Russian world: internal differentiation would occur, but the distinctions could remain relatively fluid, and a powerful sense of underlying commonality could persist.

In such a configuration, Russian would occupy a position comparable to Spanish across much of Latin America. Siberian, Uralian, Ingrian, or Novgorodian might become national designations analogous to Mexican, Colombian, Paraguayan, or Argentinian. A shared language could sustain a family of related nations, each politically independent and conscious of its own identity.

Yet the importance of language could also produce a different tendency. If language is the principal criterion through which belonging is understood within the Russian realm, emerging states may become particularly attentive to linguistic distinctions. Communities seeking to establish their independence might cultivate precisely those features of speech that distinguish them from their neighbors. What appears to be a minor regional peculiarity could acquire considerable symbolic weight.

Across the wider territory of the present Russian Federation, this could first take the form of renewed prominence for existing non-Russian languages. Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Sakha, Udmurtia, Chuvashia, Chechnya and others already possess their own languages associated with their respective peoples. Russian is also widely used in these republics, although patterns of bilingualism, language retention, and language shift differ substantially.

Greater autonomy or independence would create opportunities to expand the use of local languages in education, administration, broadcasting, and public life. Processes of this kind have already unfolded, in different forms and to different degrees, across the post-Soviet states. A future Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, or Sakha could pursue similar efforts, making their languages the most prominent expression of political community.

Strengthening a local language could become a way to assert a community’s capacity to define itself and resist claims made upon it from outside. Russian might remain widely spoken while ceasing to possess the same authority as the language through which public belonging is primarily expressed.

A related process could unfold within Russian itself. Separate states might encourage the development and recognition of their own varieties, giving regional vocabulary, pronunciation, and usage greater standing in schools, media, and literature. Over longer periods, some varieties might become sufficiently distinct – or acquire sufficiently separate literary and institutional traditions – to be recognized as related languages.

The English- and Spanish-speaking worlds illustrate how a shared language can accommodate several nationally recognized varieties. The Arabic-speaking world demonstrates how extensive differences in everyday speech can coexist with attachment to a common formal language. These arrangements suggest different possibilities for the future of Russian: continued mutual intelligibility, distinctive national standards, and potentially deeper divergence over time.

Centralized education, administration, publishing, and broadcasting have helped maintain a common Russian linguistic space. The repeated restoration of unitary imperial structure has also restricted opportunities for separate centers of linguistic authority to become established. Independent states would possess institutions through which their own usage could gain prestige and permanence. Features previously corrected or discouraged might instead be taught, published, and celebrated as expressions of national distinctiveness.

The decisive transformation would therefore concern both speech and its meaning. A regional pronunciation could become an emblem of belonging; a familiar local word could be elevated to an indication of national identity. Even relatively small differences might be defended with considerable intensity since language carries the identity-defining weight within the Russian realm.

What one can anticipate, then, is the emergence of several communities claiming authority over their own linguistic expression. Siberian Russian, Uralian Russian, or other regional varieties could acquire recognized national forms, alongside the renewed prominence of non-Russian languages. A common linguistic inheritance might continue to connect these societies even as their particular ways of speaking became central to their separate identities. Language would thus serve both as the bond of the wider cultural realm and as a principal means through which its constituent nations differentiate themselves.

A United Europe and a Divided Russia

As Europe moves toward closer integration and the form of a civilizational state, and as Russia moves, conversely, toward disintegration and further internal differentiation – each according to the phase of its own cultural lifecycle – the question arises of what a united Europe should do in relation to a Russia undergoing that process.

The first and most obvious requirement is to resist the temptation to save Russia once again. As disintegration begins, there will almost certainly be renewed pressure to halt or reverse it. Europe must refuse that pressure. Better still, it should facilitate the process and obstruct those who attempt to restore Russia’s unitary imperial structure.

At the same time, the primary aim of a united Europe must be to enlarge its scope, and with it the civilizational state itself, by drawing into its sphere the regions and successor states that emerge on Russia’s western and north-western margins. Places such as Novgorod, Pskov, Smolensk and Ingria have a long history of close relations with Europe and of gravitation toward it – a history from which they were later forcibly detached by Muscovy. Even within the Russian cultural space, therefore, some territories retain a deeper affinity with Europe and a historical memory of belonging nearer to it.

Spengler’s High Cultures are not fixed entities. Over the course of their lifecycles they can enlarge their scope by incorporating other places and peoples, often – though not only – through war and conquest, and frequently at the expense of neighboring civilizations. This is especially true of borderlands lying between cultural realms.

At a certain point in the development of the Greco-Roman world, Greeks came to regard Macedonians as their own, although they had not previously done so. Romans were later accepted into the same realm. Anatolia, too, might have remained part of that world; instead it was absorbed into the Middle Eastern (Magian) civilization defined by Islam – the realm which came to be known as the Muslim world. Central Asia followed a similar path when Turkic peoples converted to Islam and, in time, carried Anatolia with them into the Muslim world.

Indian civilization offers another parallel. Territories that are now Pakistan and Bangladesh once formed an integral part of that civilization, yet they were eventually incorporated into the Muslim world, so that they are today more readily assigned to Magian civilization than to the Indian one.

A comparable enlargement has already taken place within European civilization. Greece and the Balkans are now recognized as belonging to Europe and to its civilizational sphere. That enlargement is still underway. Ukraine, long treated as part of the Russian realm, is choosing with great determination to enter the European one; Europe would be remiss to let the opportunity pass. A future free Belarus belongs in the same category. If the chance exists, there is no reason why Europe should leave Ukraine and Belarus to Russia when it can incorporate them itself. The European realm would be strengthened and the Russian realm correspondingly weakened.

The same logic can be pressed further. Had the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union never collapsed, a different future might have placed much of Central and Eastern Europe – the Baltic states, Finland, Poland and the rest – inside the Russian realm. However, they now belong to the European one. EU and NATO enlargement should be understood in this light: not merely as a bureaucratic or even a geopolitical undertaking, but as a process with deeper historical meaning. It is the enlargement of the European cultural realm, of the same kind that other High Cultures have undergone in the past.

There is no reason not to extend that process into what is today Russia. Just as Ukrainians naturally gravitate toward Europe rather than toward the Russian world, and just as they will form a welcome and natural part of European civilization, so there are other potential “Ukraines” inside the present Russian Federation – Novgorod, Pskov, Smolensk and comparable territories – that once gravitated strongly toward Europe before being drawn into the Russian realm. They can, and should, be reincorporated into the European civilization-state.

This raises a further question: is there a limit to such civilizational enlargement? How far can the European realm extend, and what defines the eventual natural borders of a civilization? If the Balkans, Ukraine, Belarus, and even the western and north-western regions of present-day Russia can become part of European civilization, why should Turkey, North Africa, and the rest of the Middle East not be incorporated as well? What distinguishes Eastern Europe or the Balkans from those regions?

In each High Culture, enlargement and incorporation follows the metric by which identity is understood in that culture. In the Magian world that metric is creed – i.e., Islam. Thus, to accept Islam, or to be converted to it, is to be incorporated into that cultural realm – into the Muslim world.

The Western (Faustian) world is animated by depth, and its metric of identity is ancestry and historical memory. Enlargement and incorporation are therefore naturally bounded by shared descent and a common historical memory. Greece and the other Balkan nations, for example, share with the rest of Europe the memory of invasion by the Muslim world and of a common struggle against it. Novgorod, Smolensk and Pskov fit this pattern almost exactly. In the Middle Ages they belonged culturally to Europe; there remains a historical memory of close association with it, followed by violent detachment at the hands of Muscovy. The same is still more evidently true of historical Ruthenia – Ukraine and Belarus. Those regions and peoples can therefore be taken into the European realm as a natural extension of it.

With the Middle East and North Africa the case is altogether different. Firstly, their ancestry is distinct from that of Europeans. More than that, their historical memory stands at odds with Europe, and in important respects against it. There is a long history of the Muslim world invading Europe, of armies and raiders killing, raping and enslaving Europeans. A memory of that kind cannot furnish the basis of membership in European civilization, because the sense of identity and pride it sustains, and the heritage it transmits, is at its core inimical to that civilization.

The situation of those parts of Eastern Europe now seeking to free themselves from the Russian realm is different. Once they possess sovereign independent states, their historical memory and self-identification can stand in congruence with European civilization.

What, then, should be Europe’s relationship to the remainder of the Russian realm – to a future Siberian Republic, Uralian Republic, Yakutia (Sakha), Tatarstan, Bashkortostan and the rest? The answer is straightforward. A European civilizational state must ensure that these “Russian” successor states never again present a danger to European civilization and that they remain aligned with Europe. They should be demilitarized and denuclearized, and they should lie within Europe’s sphere of influence. Europe must also ensure that no revanchist power emerges with the aim of reuniting the Russian realm.

Much has been said about incorporating Russia into Europe. Until now, however, that project has been conducted from a position of weakness. The arrangement proposed by pro-Russian voices, and in practice followed for decades, has amounted to Europe paying tribute to Russia in exchange for natural resources and a measure of quiet – tribute that Russia used to strengthen its military and then turned against Europe. Neither the tribute nor the attempt at incorporation eventually succeeded.

Nor was that outcome accidental. The attempt was made from weakness, military and moral alike. Successful enlargements of High Cultures, however, have proceeded either by force – that is, by successful conquest – or from a position of moral and intellectual superiority. That was the character of European civilization’s eastward enlargement from its cradle in Western Europe. It is also what draws Eastern Europeans toward Western civilization and leads them to aspire to it – in the case of Ukrainians, even at the cost of blood. It is the recognition that the West represents a higher civilizational standard, one worth striving toward.

A united Europe must act in that spirit. Russia can potentially be incorporated into European civilization, but not as a unitary imperial entity – only in weak parts, and only on the condition that Europe holds the moral, intellectual and civilizational high ground to which those successor states may aspire, or with which they may choose to align. As for resources, Europe can obtain them from demilitarized post-Russian states on its own terms, without the fear that payments for those resources will one day be turned against it. It must be ensured that never again a threat arises to Europe from that part of the world.

The future is a united Europe and a divided Russia.