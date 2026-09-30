From Baltic to the Black Sea

From Baltic to the Black Sea

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Kök Böri's avatar
Kök Böri
Oct 9

For me Spengler seems obsolete and too "academic." Lev (Arslanbek) Gumiliov with his concepts looks more interesting, and also as a writer/narrator.

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1 reply by Cemil Kerimoglu
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