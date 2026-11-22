On November 21, 2013, Ukrainians rose up against their government in what went down in history as the Maidan Revolution, or the Revolution of Dignity. The rebellion wasn’t merely a revolt against a corrupt, pro-Russian government, although that was certainly part of the motivation.

The confrontation ran much deeper. It was about where the Ukrainian nation belonged in civilizational terms. Ukrainians longed for Europe. They emphatically chose to be part of European civilization and, more importantly, as the events of the following decade would show, were willing to shed their blood for that choice.

But Russians couldn’t take it. They couldn’t accept that a neighboring Slavic nation, itself largely Russian-speaking, would choose a superior civilizational path and thereby set an example for the entire East Slavic world and even for northern Eurasia as a whole.

As Russians saw it, this could not be allowed to happen. The entire Russian self-image is rooted in antagonism toward Europe, even in an apocalyptic hatred of it. A successful and prosperous Ukraine that was part of Europe would therefore be a huge blow to the Russian world-feeling.

That’s why Russia tried to undermine Ukraine in every way possible. At the time, the Ukrainian government, its intelligence services, and other institutions were infested with Russian agents. Russia turned the full might of its propaganda against Ukraine, both within the country and in the West.

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and then gaslighted Ukrainians that they were imagining the invasion. Ukrainian identity was belittled, and Ukrainian agency was denied. But Ukrainians remained steadfast. When all these Russian manipulations failed, Russia opted for a full-scale invasion to eradicate the Ukrainian nation once and for all.

The Russian psyche is animated by a leveling impulse that, among other things, gives rise to a visceral rejection of any kind of human agency. Thus, Russians simply cannot comprehend that a people can rise up of their own volition. Within the Russian world-feeling, the populace is leveled into an undifferentiated mass, and the individual lacks a will of his own. Whenever an uprising breaks out or turmoil erupts, someone, somewhere, must be pulling the strings.

That’s why Russians immediately became convinced that it was the "West" or the "CIA" - you name it - that had instigated the uprising, and that the Maidan Revolution was a coup organized from abroad. A conspiracy was the only explanation that felt natural to the warped Russian psyche.

What is noteworthy, however, is that this explanation also gained traction in certain parts of Western society. Apparently, many Western observers also found it incomprehensible that a free people, acting of their own accord, could topple a government that acted against their interests and had the backing of a more powerful foreign foe. The pathetic conspiracy theory of a "CIA coup", which belittles Ukrainian agency and heroism, made the rounds especially on the far Left and in circles broadly grouped under the label of the dissident Right.

The same mindset underlies the fixation on Zelensky both in Russia and in those same pro-Russian circles in the West. They take it for granted that a people act on orders from their leader, that they have no agency of their own, and that if they fight, it must be because their leader is making them fight. Thus, they assume that Zelensky is the reason Ukrainians continue to fight and refuse to surrender. If Zelensky were removed, so the argument goes, Ukraine would be more compliant.

What they don’t get is that it isn’t Zelensky who is ordering Ukrainians to fight. It is the Ukrainian people themselves who choose to resist Russia, of their own free will. But this truth is incomprehensible both to Russians and to the so-called dissident circles in the West. Apparently, there is a deep psychological affinity between them, something very similar in the way they tick.

What Ukrainians achieved in the Maidan Revolution of 2013–2014 was, in fact, unique in the history of the modern West. A people united by a fierce will and a grassroots movement rose up against their corrupt government and toppled it. Such a demonstration of collective power and determination stands in stark contrast to the struggles and failures of "dissident" movements in the West and in Russia, where similar aspirations have foundered.

The dismissal of the Revolution of Dignity by "dissident" movements in the West therefore reflects not only their ignorance but, more importantly, their deep-seated unwillingness to accept the existence of a determined, passionate European nation capable of revolutionary change. This denial stems from their own failures and the uncomfortable recognition of their comparative weakness.

The importance of the Revolution of Dignity and of Ukraine's struggle against Russia extends far beyond Ukraine. This struggle is of world-historical significance, above all for the future of European civilization as a whole. Through their heroism, Ukrainians have awakened the European spirit, which for much of the past century lay dormant, humiliated and mired in self-imposed guilt.

Ukraine is therefore Europe’s salvation. This is true in the narrow physical sense, in that Ukraine holds Russian aggression at bay, but above all in the spiritual sense.

Ukrainians are currently the finest human beings on Earth. Today, the greatest concentration of human capital is to be found in Ukraine. Ukrainians embody all the virtues that made European civilization great. They long for Europe and are, in effect, "offering themselves" to it. Europe would be remiss to let this chance slip away. Europe would be remiss to turn away this valuable human capital and allow it to fall into Russia’s hands.

At different stages in the lifecycle of European civilization, different nations have taken up the torch and carried it forward. At each stage, a different European nation brimmed with most passionarity, greatest human capital and creative spirit. At each stage, a different nation shaped the whole civilization through its forms, its discoveries, and much else besides.

In the 16th century, it was the Iberians (the Spanish and the Portuguese). In the 17th and early 18th centuries, it was the French. From the second half of the 18th century to the middle of the 19th, it was the British. From then through the first half of the 20th century, it was the Germans. In the 20th century, an overseas European people, the Americans, took the helm.

And in the 21st century, it is the Ukrainians. With a proud, free, and European Ukraine, Europe has a chance of revitalization - a chance to finally wake up from its slumber. Ukraine is Europe’s chance to cleanse itself of the spiritual rot in which it has wallowed for decades. Ukraine is Europe’s chance to cleanse its soul and its conscience. Ukraine is our conscience.