From Baltic to the Black Sea

From Baltic to the Black Sea

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Nick Cohen's avatar
Nick Cohen
Dec 30, 2024

Golly that was good.

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1 reply by Cemil Kerimoglu
David Pierce's avatar
David Pierce
Dec 31, 2024

Very interesting. I just wonder why Turkey has not produced such literature and science as Russia has. I remember a remark of Palmer & Colton in *A History of the Modern World* (fifth edition, New York: Alfred A. Knopf, 1978):

"In the closing decades of the nineteenth century ... Almost overnight [Russia] presented Europe with great works of literature and music that Europeans could understand. The Russian novel became known throughout the Western world. All could read the novels of Tolstoy (1828–1910) without a feeling of strangeness ..."

There's also C. F. von Weizsäcker, “Science and the Modern World,” *The Relevance of Science* (London, 1964):

"That physics is science and dialectical materialism is not, for example, became clear, in 1955 at the first Geneva conference on the peaceful use of atomic energy. There many western and Soviet physicists met for the first time ... the numerical values of the same atomic constants, measured in deep secrecy in different countries under opposed political systems and creeds, when compared, turned out to be identical down to the last decimal."

I think dialectical materialism did not keep the science from being done, except in biology; but the science wasn't being done much in Turkey.

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