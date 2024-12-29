I am starting a series of articles - let’s call it the “Turkish series”, in which I explore modern Turkey through a Spenglerian perspective, and describe how Turkish history and society, in fact, share a lot of similarities with Russia. The self-perception of these two peoples, their interactions with the West and the rest of the world were shaped by being what can be called para-European realms. This is the first article in the series, which as a whole can also serve as a good crash course on the history of modern Turkey. So, let’s start…

Growing up immersed in both Turkish and Russian cultures, and speaking both languages as a native, has given me a unique perspective through which to understand these two societies from within. What stands out is the profound and often overlooked similarities between them. Among all nations on Earth, Turks and Russians come remarkably close to one another – in their historical memory, mentality, worldview, and attitudes toward the West. Both carry a deep-seated ressentiment toward the West, a complex blend of admiration and resentment, rooted in a sense of inferiority and the sting of having lost their historic competitions with Europe. Both peoples have long sought recognition as part of Europe – yearning for its approval – while simultaneously despising it, because they know they will never be fully accepted as part of that civilization. All in all, Turkey can be described as a smaller and subdued version of Russia – i.e., a mini-Russia of sorts, and might represent one of the potential forms that Russia itself could take in the future.

Thus, as a matter of fact, the parallels between Russia and Turkey go beyond society and mentality; they extend into the trajectories of their histories. In many ways, Russia seems to follow Turkey, albeit with a delay of 100 to 200 years. In this regard, the similarities between the rise of Muscovite Russia and the Ottoman Empire are indeed staggering – even in the smallest of details.

Both states have Asiatic origins and began their journeys on the margins of vast, fragmented realms – realms left devastated by the Mongol invasions. For the Ottomans, it was the northwestern periphery of Asia Minor, where they emerged as one of many Turkic “beyliks” after the collapse of the Seljuk Sultanate of Rum under Mongol pressure. For Russia, it was the northeastern periphery of Eastern Europe, where the Grand Duchy of Moscow – the predecessor of the present-day Russian state – rose as a vassal of the Mongol Golden Horde. This came after the destruction of Kyivan Rus', also by Mongols. Even before the Mongol invasion, however, the northeast territories of Kyivan Rus' – though having been settled by Rus’ people of European origin who had been migrating there – had already absorbed significant elements of western Asian ancestry, particularly Finno-Ugric peoples who had taken Slavic names and adopted Orthodox Christianity.

Both the Ottomans and Muscovites began as weak, inconsequential statelets. Yet their rise was anything but inevitable. Their ascent was shaped by a fortuitous combination of factors: their strategic geographic positions surrounded by weaker neighbors, the political acumen and shrewd diplomacy of their rulers, and sheer historical contingency – what might simply be called luck. Over time, they accumulated land, wealth, and power, slowly but relentlessly. And then, as if reaching a tipping point, they exploded onto the world stage as formidable powers – first gradually, then suddenly. This shared trajectory, from peripheral obscurity to imperial grandeur, forms a remarkable historical parallel that illuminates not only the past but also the present-day realities of both peoples.

Later both of them, through their conquests in Europe, incorporated a substantial proportion of Europeans within their borders, who, in turn, came to be the main civilizers of those states and whose efforts were indispensable for making them great powers.

Ottoman Empire had acquired a large number of Greeks and southern Slavs as its subjects in the 15-16th centuries, who assumed important roles in the state administration and military, and whose efforts were decisive in turning it into the greatest military power in Europe of the time. Also later, in the 19th century, the Ottoman Empire sought to modernize to be able to compete with the leading European powers. For that purpose, different specialists from Europe were invited to settle in the country.

Muscovy, in turn, received its first major influx of Europeans in the 17th century with the acquisition of Ukraine, with its sophisticated religious thinkers, philosophers and craftsmen who became the educators of Muscovite-Russians and brought with them western learning and technical advancements. Later, starting from the rule of Peter I, throughout the 18th and 19th centuries Russia received a huge influx of German settlers who brought the Europeanization process even further and established it as one of the leading European powers.

What is also strikingly similar between the Ottoman and Muscovite-Russian states is the way their long, drawn-out declines were accompanied by the unwillingness of Western powers to hasten their collapse. Instead, Western nations often sought to delay or prevent their disintegration.

In the 19th century, the Ottoman Empire was famously labeled “the sick man of Europe”, surviving largely due to the balance-of-power politics pursued by major European states. Britain and France, for instance, saw the Ottoman Empire as a necessary bulwark against Russia’s territorial ambitions in the southern seas. To preserve this balance, they went so far as to fight a war – the Crimean War of 1853–1856 – to protect the Ottomans from Russian encroachments. Similarly, during the Russo-Turkish War of 1877–1878, it was British threats of intervention that prevented Russia from capturing Constantinople and hastening the Ottoman Empire’s collapse.

Russia, too, came to the brink of disintegration in the early 20th century. In 1917, Germany could have delivered a final blow to Russia but was preoccupied with the Western Front and later crippled by defeat in World War I and the Versailles Treaty. The Bolshevik Revolution went unchecked largely because Western powers prioritized punishing Germany over containing the emerging Soviet threat. Later during the Russian Civil War (1918–1921), Western countries, primarily the United States, provided material relief to the Soviet government, alleviating widespread famine and inadvertently enabling the Bolsheviks to reassert control over newly independent republics like Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and suppressing the national liberation movements in places like Bashkortostan and Tatarstan.

In the 1920s and 1930s, it was American companies, engineers, and industrialists who played a decisive role in Soviet industrialization, building factories and infrastructure that laid the groundwork for Stalin’s modernization efforts. Later, during World War II, American support through the Lend-Lease program provided the Soviet Union with vast amounts of military equipment, vehicles, and food – support without which the USSR would have certainly succumbed to Germany’s superior military efficiency.

Even as the Soviet Union crumbled in the late 20th century, the United States initially sought to prevent its collapse. President George H.W. Bush famously implored Ukraine not to declare independence, fearing the geopolitical chaos that might ensue. After Ukraine’s independence, Western pressure ensured that its nuclear arsenal – the third largest in the world at the time – was transferred to Russia, inadvertently strengthening a future adversary. Moreover, during the economic chaos of the 1990s, Western countries again stepped in to stabilize Russia, providing substantial financial aid, food relief, and technical expertise.

Through these repeated cycles of decline, near-collapse, and (partial) revival, the trajectories of the Ottoman and Russian states have revealed a striking paradox. Both empires owed their survival at critical junctures to the very Western powers they resented and competed against. Ironically, the assistance they received enabled them to rebuild and prepare for future aggression.

Moreover, one of the most striking ironies in the histories of Russia and Turkey is the way both peoples perceive their relationship with the West. Despite the fact that Western powers have repeatedly intervened to protect and even rescue them from collapse, both Russians and Turks persistently imagine the West as a malevolent force, eternally conspiring against them. This paradoxical paranoia is at the heart of their historical consciousness: while the West has often approached these nations with extensive goodwill – sometimes even to the point of enabling their survival – they bizarrely believe that the West’s ultimate goal is to destroy them. In their worldview, the West is not just an external power but an existential antagonist whose very raison d'être is to undermine and dominate them.

This belief manifests itself most vividly in the accusations of "colonialism" and "imperialism" thrown against the West that are so commonplace both in Russia and Turkey today. Such charges are, to put it mildly, ironic, given the brutal histories of imperial expansion, conquest, and suppression of others that both peoples share. Turkey and Russia have both engaged in centuries of empire-building that, in fact, far surpassed in brutality the conquests of the Western powers they chastise.

For example, in modern Turkish national memory and historiography, the period immediately following World War I (1919–1922) takes center stage as the War of Independence. This narrative forms the cornerstone of Turkey’s post-Ottoman identity, and in schools, it is taught as a heroic struggle against Western "imperialists" who sought to subjugate the Turkish people. Yet this characterization is profoundly misleading. The so-called War of Independence was, in essence, not a war against colonial domination but an attempt at imperial resurgence. It was a campaign to reconquer territories inhabited by peoples – Greeks and Armenians – who had only recently liberated themselves from centuries of Ottoman yoke.

What is even more noteworthy is the role of the newly formed Soviet state in this conflict. Viewing Turkey’s resurgence as an "anti-colonial" struggle against the much-hated West, the Soviet Union became a key supporter of Mustafa Kemal’s army. The Soviets provided substantial military aid – arms, munitions, and financial support – that proved decisive in tipping the scales in favor of the Turks during the Greco-Turkish War. Meanwhile, the Greeks, abandoned by their Western allies, found themselves outmatched and isolated.

In both Russia and Turkey, then, there is a deep disconnect between historical reality and the narratives that shape their national identity. While both peoples accuse the West of imperialist designs, their own histories are built upon imperial conquest and domination. And although Western powers have, on numerous occasions, acted as their saviors, this reality is completely ignored and has been eclipsed by a deeply ingrained resentment of the West – a resentment that continues to shape their self-perception and their relationship with the world today.

Despite these many commonalities, modern-day Turkey and Russia differ fundamentally in their current levels of passionarity – a term coined by Russian historian Lev Gumilev to describe a nation’s collective drive, energy, and will to act. For Turks, centuries of defeats and retreats since the failed Siege of Vienna in 1683 and the subsequent Great Turkish War have dulled that once-powerful passionarity. The Treaty of Karlowitz in 1699 marked the Ottoman Empire’s first significant territorial loss and the beginning of its long and relentless decline. From that point onward, Turks remained on the back foot, enduring defeat after defeat until the Battle of Sakarya in 1921 during the Greco-Turkish War.

This prolonged era of losing, spanning nearly 250 years, fundamentally transformed the Turkish psyche. The defeats humbled them, curbing their expansionist ambitions and sapping the collective drive that once propelled them forward. While deep-seated ressentiment toward the West remains, modern Turks, for the most part, no longer possess the same vigor to act upon it. They have, in a way, become a nation of “petty merchants” – pragmatic and resilient, but ultimately subdued.

Herein lies the stark difference with the Russians. Despite sharing a similar imperial past and a history of aggressive expansion, Russia has yet to endure the same prolonged series of catastrophic defeats that reshaped Turkey. Russia has not (yet) faced its equivalent of Vienna in 1683 or Karlowitz in 1699 – moments that extinguish the offensive energy and force a reckoning with one’s own limits. For centuries, thanks in most part to Western help, Russia has managed to avoid decisive blows that could fundamentally alter its trajectory. Even in their most dire moments – whether the Russo-Japanese War, aftermath of World War I, during World War II, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the economic crisis of the 90s – Russians were allowed to recover, often aided by the very Western powers they so deeply resent.

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 – and specifically the failed Siege of Kyiv – has the potential to become its Vienna 1683 moment. The failure to capture Kyiv, much like the Ottoman failure to take Vienna, could go down in Russian history as the turning point: a final, ill-fated thrust of imperial ambition that marks the beginning of irreversible decline. Ukraine’s subsequent fight for freedom, supported by a coalition of Western nations, bears a striking resemblance and has the potential to transform to the full-fledged War of the Holy League (1683–1699), in which European powers united to drive the Ottomans out of Central-Eastern Europe, delivering a blow from which the Ottoman Empire never recovered. That war ended with the Treaty of Karlowitz, a treaty that not only forced the Ottomans to surrender significant territory but also marked the end of their ability to wage offensive wars. Every conflict they fought thereafter was defensive in nature, leading to further territorial retreat and an ever-deepening decline.

Yet unlike Turkey, Russia has not yet faced its Karlowitz moment. While previous defeats have wounded it, they were never conclusive. Russia was always granted time and space to recuperate, often with Western support, as previously discussed. This time, however, must be different. The failed Siege of Kyiv could – and should – become the catalyst for a broader coalition, a modern-day War of the Holy League against Russian imperialism. Just as the European alliance of the 17th century decisively ended Ottoman ambitions in Central-Eastern Europe, today’s coalition of nations supporting Ukraine has the potential to deliver a similar blow to Russia – one that forces it into retreat and extinguishes its remaining expansionist drive for good. And eventually, it would be a huge win for humanity if Russians, through repeated defeats and humiliations, turn to something similar to present-day Turks in the future, because, at the end of the day, petty merchants are much preferable to genocidal maniacs.

In addition to the parallels already discussed, there is another crucial similarity in the historical experiences of Russia and Turkey: the phenomenon of pseudomorphosis – the artificial and forceful imposition of European culture and norms on societies that, at their core, remained deeply alien to that culture. What distinguishes the two, however, is the timing and context in which these processes unfolded within their respective historical lifecycles.

In Russia, pseudomorphosis occurred at an early stage, coinciding with the country’s initial steps toward imperial expansion. It began with the Nikonian reforms of the Russian Orthodox Church in the mid-17th century and was followed by the sweeping social and institutional reforms of Peter the Great in the late 17th and early 18th centuries.

For Turkey, on the other hand, the process of pseudomorphosis came much later, after the collapse of its imperial ambitions and as a response to the civilizational failure of the Ottoman Empire. The Europeanization efforts undertaken in Turkey under Mustafa Kemal Atatürk were meant not only to modernize but also to negate and sever ties with the Ottoman past. However, these reforms emerged in the context of decline and defeat – a desperate attempt to emulate the perceived superiority of the West.

In both cases, these Europeanization processes ultimately proved superficial. While they transformed aspects of state institutions, aesthetics, and elite culture, they failed to fundamentally alter the underlying structures, values, and identities of Russian and Turkish societies. The critical difference lies in the extent of their application. In Russia, the reforms were far more extensive than in Turkey, leading to a greater degree of external adaptation. This outward veneer of Europeanization created the false impression among Western observers of Russia being a European nation and part of European civilization.

The same, more obviously, holds true for Turkey, where Europeanization efforts, though profound, could never really alter its oriental nature, and more specifically could not entirely erase the legacy of the Ottoman past. In both societies, pseudomorphosis served as a mask: a superficial layer of European influence that concealed the enduring cultural and societal realities that set them apart from Europe. This tension between surface-level Europeanization and deeper cultural resistance has shaped the modern identities of Russia and Turkey, fueling the contradictions and ambiguities that define their relationships with the West to this day.

This article was originally published by the author at Radical Dose.

Part 2. The Turkish Pseudomorphosis: Atatürk as Turkey’s Peter The Great >>