From Baltic to the Black Sea

From Baltic to the Black Sea

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cherie's avatar
Cherie
Mar 4, 2025

Very much appreciate this post, informative and inspiring hope, too!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Cemil Kerimoglu and others
Johan de Nauclér's avatar
Johan de Nauclér
Mar 4, 2025

As I myself wrote here some time ago, on the new American behaviour against Europe and especially Ukraine - the American conservative right will betray Ukraine and a new cold war can possibly rise between the civilized and liberal-democratic Europe and a new ultra-conservative, and even reactionary America. It seems that this era has now entered into reality.

I was unfortunately right. Europe is now, more or less, on both sides surrounded by two pseudo-fascist and ultra-conservative forces which have united, more or less - with America in the west and the putinist Russia in the east.

Europe must now be the new, united leader of the West and upheld the timeless western values and principles and its very long history of philosophy and democracy.

Europe has now entered the new post-american era.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cemil Kerimoglu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture