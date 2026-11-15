A claim has been circulating in certain right-wing circles in the West that Ukraine is “banning Christianity” by outlawing the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP). This claim is not merely wrong – it is spectacularly, dangerously wrong. It reveals a profound ignorance of what the Russian Orthodox Church has become and what it truly represents.

Ukraine has not banned Orthodox Christianity. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), which received its Tomos of Autocephaly from the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople in 2019, continues to operate freely as an independent, self-governing Church in full communion with the broader Eastern Orthodox world. What Ukraine has banned is not Orthodox Christianity in any meaningful spiritual sense, but an institution that has long functioned as a fifth column of Russian state power within Ukrainian society and representing a world outlook that is deeply inimical to European civilization as a whole, especially in the context of an ongoing invasion that Russian officials and clerics themselves openly call a “Holy War”.

To understand why banning the Moscow Patriarchate’s branch in Ukraine is not banning Christianity, one must understand what Russian Orthodox Christianity is becoming. Russian Orthodoxy is in the process of separating itself from the broader Eastern Orthodox realm – a separation as significant and as intense as the Great Schism of 1054 that divided Western Catholicism from Eastern Orthodoxy. What is emerging in Russia is not Orthodox Christianity as the world has known it, but a uniquely Russian religion: a world outlook animated by apocalyptic hatred of the West, one that merely wears the vestments of Orthodoxy while molding its substance in line with inner instincts and proclivities of the Russian people.

The granting of autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine marked a pivotal moment not only in the ecclesiastical landscape but also in the broader historical and cultural context of Eastern Orthodoxy. The Russian Orthodox Church’s refusal to recognize this autocephaly has led to a schism with the Ecumenical Patriarchate. This rift is more than a mere ecclesiastical disagreement; it is yet another manifestation of the Russian realm shedding its artificial European veneer and acquiring forms that are natural to its true self.

In Russia, the onset of artificial Europeanization can be traced back to the Church reforms initiated by Patriarch Nikon in the 17th century. These reforms aimed to align Russian-Muscovite Orthodox practices and canonical texts with those of Greek Orthodoxy, an effort that was met with significant resistance. Those who opposed the reforms, clinging to the original Muscovite practices, became known as the “Old Believers”. Significantly, Ukrainian clerics and theologians were at the forefront of these reforms, playing a crucial role in integrating Muscovite Orthodoxy with Greek traditions.

The religious reforms initiated by Nikon and Peter the Great’s more intense and overarching social Westernization policies that followed later imposed a European veneer on Russian society – a veneer that never fully settled. This situation is reminiscent of the introduction of Greek-Byzantine Christianity into the Germanic world by the Carolingian rulers in the 8th and 9th centuries – most emphatically by Charlemagne. Just as the newly introduced norms of Graeco-Roman Christianity sat uneasily upon the Germanic people, leading to continuous tension between Latin-Germanic Christianity and Byzantine Christianity, so too did Nikon’s and Peter the Great’s reforms create a persistent dissonance within Russian Orthodoxy and the Russian society as a whole.

The Great Schism of 1054, which formally divided Eastern Orthodoxy and Western Catholicism, was more than a dispute over rituals or doctrinal differences. It was the culmination of a deeper cultural divide, a counterposition of two different world-feelings. It was one of the earliest manifestations of Germanic spirit asserting itself by molding Christianity in its own image. The Germanic West and the Byzantine East were animated by different instincts, different psychological proclivities. Christianity split because it could not remain the same thing in two fundamentally different civilizational contexts.

Similarly, the schism within Eastern Orthodoxy today, catalyzed by the autocephaly of the Ukrainian Church, could foreshadow the emergence of a uniquely Russian Christianity. While Russia may accuse Ukraine of schism, it is, in fact, Russia that is gradually separating itself from the broader Eastern Orthodox Christianity. As Ukraine moves closer to Europe, reaffirming its connection to the Greek Orthodox tradition, Russia is on the path to developing a distinct form of Christianity, one that is uniquely Russian and resonates more deeply with its cultural essence.

Nothing has pointed to the depth of this emerging schism more forcefully than the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople – the spiritual leader traditionally regarded as “first among equals” among the world’s Orthodox patriarchs. Since the granting of Ukrainian autocephaly in 2019, Bartholomew has emerged as the most prominent ecclesiastical voice opposing Russia’s weaponization of Orthodoxy.

Moscow declared itself in schism with Constantinople after Bartholomew recognized the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine. As the events in the following years would manifest, this was not merely a jurisdictional quarrel. Moscow’s Patriarch Kirill, who has always been closely allied with Vladimir Putin, provided a religious justification for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, calling it a “holy war”. Bartholomew, for his part, has repeatedly denounced this characterization. The war in Ukraine, he has insisted, is “not a holy and blessed war, as some claim. It’s an evil war, an unholy war.”

In early 2026, the conflict between Moscow and Constantinople escalated significantly. On January 12, 2026, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) – the successor to the KGB’s foreign operations – issued an extraordinary official statement attacking Bartholomew in language that rather belongs to demonology. The SVR branded the Ecumenical Patriarch the “Antichrist in a cassock”, a “devil incarnate”, and a “false prophet” who “comes in sheep’s clothing but inwardly is a ravenous wolf”. The agency accused Bartholomew of having “dismembered Orthodox Ukraine” and of conspiring with British intelligence to oust Russian Orthodoxy from the Baltic states. Mind you, this was not some fringe rhetoric circulating on extremist Telegram channels; it was an official document from Russia’s premier foreign intelligence agency, published under the emblem of the Russian Federation.

Patriarch Bartholomew, refusing to be intimidated, went on the offensive. In an interview with the Greek newspaper Ta Nea, he declared: “I fear neither the false and fabricated information they disseminate, nor their orchestrated dirty attacks planned by various services, nor the slanders they hurl against our Patriarchate and against my person.” He then issued a warning that cut to the heart of the matter: Russian leaders, he said, should “fear the Day of Judgment, if indeed they believe. And among many other things, they will be judged for the war in Ukraine, for having characterized it as ‘holy’, and for their efforts to dismantle the unity of Orthodoxy by employing Stalinist propaganda tactics, aiming to control it, subjugate it, and manipulate Orthodox peoples.” Most strikingly, Bartholomew identified what Russia is creating: a “Russian-driven hybrid, a construct that bears no relation to Orthodoxy.”

Bartholomew has also called upon Patriarch Kirill to renounce his throne if necessary and to have the courage to face Vladimir Putin’s wrath in order to stand for justice and truth. But the Moscow Patriarchate has remained silent in the face of the SVR’s demonological attack, neither disavowing nor distancing itself from the assault on the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christianity.

Russia’s current trajectory therefore suggests that it is in the midst of a profound cultural transformation, one that could have far-reaching consequences for its identity, its religion, and its place in the world. As it continues to cast off the remnants of its artificially imposed European veneer, Russia is emerging with a renewed sense of self, grounded in a unique religious and cultural identity that is distinct from both the West and the rest of Eastern Orthodoxy. The conquest of Ukraine by Muscovy in the 17th century set in motion the process of Europeanization in Russia. And losing Ukraine might very well set the final stage of Russia’s estrangement from the West and going its own way.

The True Religion of Russia

Western and Eastern Christians alike are often startled by the open militarism of the Russian Orthodox Church, which not only endorses the war but also goes so far as to bless soldiers and consecrate nuclear weapons. For many in Europe, such an attitude seems to contradict the spirit of Christianity itself – a faith widely associated with peace, humility, and compassion. But this reaction stems from a misunderstanding: it assumes that Christianity has always been a fixed doctrine, rather than what it truly is – a cultural vessel, shaped and reshaped by the societies it enters.

Christianity has never been the force that shapes the soul of a people. It has always been shaped by it. Wherever it spread, it adapted to the prevailing innate character traits and psychological structure of the population. Consider the Christianization of early medieval Europe. At the time, the Germanic peoples were fierce, honor-driven, and steeped in warrior culture. Had missionaries presented them with a meek, crucified savior, the faith would never have taken root. Instead, Christ was reimagined as a noble warrior. His suffering became an act of heroism, his resurrection a triumph of will and power. Christianity, which was the product of the dying Greco-Roman world and the perfect representation of its decadence and lost vigor, had to undergo a profound transformation to become palatable to the Germanic spirit. In essence, it became Germanized through and through.

Russia currently finds itself at a historical stage equivalent to the Early Middle Ages in Germanic Europe. And it is only logical that Russians interpret Christianity differently. Just like in the Germanic Europe of the Early Middle Ages Christianity was thoroughly Germanized, now in Russia, Orthodox Christianity is in the process of Russification. It is being brought in line with innate character traits and sensibilities of the Russian people. It is therefore quite likely that this evolution of Russian Christianity will eventually trigger a schism within the broader Eastern Orthodox Christianity, comparable in its historical significance and intensity only to the Great Schism of 1054. The world will witness the emergence of a distinct “Russian Christianity” infused with the worldview and rituals that are congruent with the Russian psyche.

One might object: how can there be talk of a religious transformation in Russia when church attendance is dismal and most Russians live secular lives? But this objection rests on a narrow, Abrahamic understanding of what religion is. Religion, in its deeper civilizational function, is not primarily about doctrine – it is about identity. It is a collective worldview, a metaphysical orientation, a sense of who we are and who we are not.

The animating force behind Russian society is not Orthodox Christianity per se, but the mythic idea of the “Russian World” (Russkiy Mir). This idea, rooted in a deep civilizational self-image, is what defines the Russian sense of purpose, belonging, and enmity. Orthodox Christianity merely serves as an auxiliary. Consider the parallel with Islamic jihadists of the 2010s. When ISIS surged across the Middle East, Western analysts rushed to argue that the group did not represent “true Islam”. Many recruits were buying books such as Islam for Dummies before flying off to Syria or Iraq. But for these individuals, Islam was not about mastering theology. It represented their identity. It defined their self-perception, offered meaning, direction, and – most importantly – a stance against the much-hated West.

Russia today functions in the same way. The doctrine of the Orthodox Christianity is not relevant to most Russians – and it need not be. What matters is that Orthodox Christianity, like everything else in Russian public life, is being reshaped to reflect and reinforce the civilizational myth of the Russian World. This myth defines who Russians believe they are – and who they believe their enemies are. And this myth is religious in every meaningful sense. It provides identity. It provides meaning. It casts the West as a satanic and corrupting force. It turns military invasions into sacred missions.

So yes, Russians are religious. Not in the way Westerners today understand religion, but in the only way that truly matters. The Russian World is their faith. It defines their cosmos. And it defines the enemy.

The accusation that Russia is creating something fundamentally alien to broader Orthodox Christianity has received formal theological articulation through the concept of ethnophyletism – a heresy first condemned at the Council of Constantinople in 1872. Ethnophyletism refers to the subordination of the Orthodox faith to ethnic identities and national interests, effectively turning a church into an instrument of nationalist ideology rather than a universal spiritual community. The 1872 Council declared this principle contrary to the Gospel and the canons of the Church fathers.

In March 2022, shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, over 1600 Orthodox theologians and clergy from around the world signed the landmark “Declaration on the ‘Russian World’ Teaching”, issued by the Orthodox Christian Studies Center at Fordham University and the Volos Academy for Theological Studies. The Declaration condemned the “Russian World” (Russkiy Mir) ideology as “a form of Orthodox ethno-phyletist religious fundamentalism, totalitarian in character”, and denounced it as “a false teaching”. The Declaration explicitly identified Moscow’s ideology as a heresy that conflates Russian national identity, Russian state power, and Russian Orthodoxy into a single indivisible whole.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew himself has accused the Russian Orthodox Church of ethnophyletism. In a letter to Patriarch Theodoros II of Alexandria – whose canonical territory in Africa Moscow had invaded by establishing a rival exarchate – Bartholomew charged that the Russian Church was being instrumentalized for nationalist purposes. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine’s Holy Synod went further still, formally condemning the “Russian World” doctrine as rooted in “the heretical principles of ethnophyletism, Manichaeism and Gnosticism.”

The term ethnophyletism comes closest to describing the evolution of Orthodox Christianity in Russia but still misses the mark. The issue runs deeper and is more fundamental. “Russian World” (Russkiy Mir) does not simply refer to a narrow ethnic identity but to a wider civilizational world outlook. It is the true religion of Russians in every meaningful sense that defines their cultural identity, their place in the world and their interactions with it. In Russia, Eastern Orthodox Christianity is being subordinated to this visceral impulse and is being molded by it. The historical outcome will be the emergence of a third major Christianity – a “Russian Christianity” that is as different from Eastern Orthodoxy as it is from Western Christianity (Catholicism/Protestantism). Currently, this process is unfolding within Russia.

Importantly, this newly emerging “Russian Christianity” is as inimical to European civilization as, for instance, Islam. And it is engaged in its own holy war (Jihad) against the West. Therefore, by banning Russian Orthodox Church inside its borders, Ukraine did not ban Orthodox Christianity. It banned an entirely different religion – a religion animated by an apocalyptic hatred against Europe, a religion inimical to both Western Christianity and Eastern Orthodoxy alike.

Russia’s Jihad Against the West

The Bolshevik Revolution can be seen as the initial stage of Russia shedding its European veneer, beginning the long process of liberating itself from artificial Europeanization imposed by the Nikonian reforms of the Russian Orthodox Church under tsar Aleksey Mikhaylovich and more overarching social reforms of Peter I. Today, under Vladimir Putin, Russia continues to distance itself from European norms and values. The next stage in this evolution will be the emergence of a uniquely Russian form of Christianity – one that is organically suited to the Russian soul. While it is difficult to predict the exact contours this new religious expression will take, a close study of the “Old Believers” could provide some clues. Their practices and beliefs, rooted in a pre-Petrine, pre-Westernized Russia, may offer a glimpse into what a truly indigenous Russian Christianity might look like.

The liberation of a nascent culture from imposed foreign forms is often accompanied by intense hatred and ressentiment against the dominant culture under which it was suppressed. Historically, this phenomenon has been most clearly evident in the rise of Islam in the Middle-East. With its ethos of Jihad, Islam was, in its essence, a manifestation of the Middle-Eastern soul freeing itself from the bonds of Graeco-Roman civilization.

As Russia has continued to free itself from European cultural influence, it too has been fighting its own Jihad, marked by an apocalyptic hatred of Western civilization. The invasion of Ukraine must be understood in this light, as part of a broader historical process. It should therefore come as no surprise that the representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and various Russian political pundits refer to the war against Ukraine as the Holy War.

In this regard, a deeper analysis of the Russian cult of victory in World War II is illuminating. Many in the West struggle to grasp how Russia – once a key force in the Allied victory over Nazi Germany – now exhibits behaviors strikingly similar to the ideology it helped defeat.

This disconnect arises because Europeans insist on viewing Russians solely from their own perspective. For the West, World War II and everything associated with it was an integral part of its civilizational lifecycle. It was a natural, in a sense, internal family matter for the West.

For Russians, however, that war carries a different meaning entirely. It is viewed not so much as a struggle against Nazi Germany, but as a war, a Holy Crusade, against the West itself. Within the Russian mindset, the distinctions between Nazi Germany and the Anglo-Saxons – with whom Russians became allies circumstantially – are therefore blurred.

This is why Russians lump together wildly different Western phenomena – Nazism, liberalism, feminism, LGBT rights – into a single, undifferentiated category of Western “corruption”. To Western minds, these are distinct and often contradictory worldviews, each tied to specific historical moments in the natural lifecycle of European Civilization. But for Russians, as civilizational outsiders, such nuance is irrelevant. For them, these are all symptoms of the same “disease”: the West itself.

A common mistake among Western right-wingers is to interpret Russian criticism of liberalism, feminism or LGBT rights as a shared affinity for traditional European values. This is a dangerous illusion. Russians are not defending European tradition, nor do they have any empathy for Europe. Rather, they are attacking anything and everything that comes from the West. Their contempt for liberalism is not rooted in moral concern over decadence, but in sheer civilizational hatred of the West. If Europe were more traditional, religious, and family-oriented, Russians would still sneer at it – just as they do at Eastern European nations like Ukraine, Poland, or the Baltic states. These countries remain largely conservative, but that does not shield them from Russian scorn. Instead of accusing them of liberal decadence, Russia brands them as nationalists, fascists or Nazis. The label doesn’t matter. What matters is that they’re part of the West.

During the Soviet era, for instance, the main rallying cry against the hated West was not its decadence, as it had yet to manifest the phenomena it does today, but rather “capitalism”. The confrontation was framed as communism versus capitalism. However, for Russians, that dichotomy was not really about between two different economic models. Claiming that would be superficial and misses the whole point. The nature of the discourse and the whole confrontation ran much deeper. For Russians, “capitalist” was a loaded word, a euphemism representing Westerners themselves and the whole Western Civilization. By counterposing “communism” against “capitalism”, they were, at a deeper level, counterposing Russia against the West. Today, Russians use new labels to insult the West. Instead of decrying “capitalists”, they now decry “globalists”, “gays”, “decadents”. But the core instinct remains the same.

It is precisely within this framework that one should understand Russia’s current war against Ukraine. It is not a coincidence, and certainly not a contradiction, that Russians equate their invasion of Ukraine to their war against Nazi Germany. From their vantage point this makes perfect sense. Just like WWII, for Russians, their invasion of Ukraine is a Holy War against the West. This is evident in the proclamations of Russian official figures and Orthodox priests, who refer to this war as “holy” and habitually call to raze Kyiv to the ground. For Russians this war is not about territories, resources or geopolitics. For them the war against Ukraine is a religious war; it is a war against heretics. Russians view Ukrainians as heretics for having abandoned the “Russian World” and wanting to join the West.

War against heretics is the most brutal, the most unforgiving of all wars. When you designate someone as a heretic, there is no place for mercy. This is why Russians will not, and cannot in principle, agree to any settlement in Ukraine. When you designate a group as heretics, you don’t leave any room for settlement – you don’t leave any room for peaceful coexistence. The heretics must be either physically eliminated or forcefully converted.

Many in the West – even those firmly on Ukraine’s side – still fail to grasp the deeper reasons driving Russian aggression. They continue to believe, wrongly, that Russia’s actions are grounded in negotiable interests. But that logic does not apply when the war is not about interests, but identity. For Russians, Ukraine is not just a territory they want to conquer. It is a heresy they want to extinguish.

But Ukraine is only the first target. The ultimate target is the West itself. Even without missiles striking Berlin or Paris, Russia remains Europe’s civilizational enemy. It wages its crusade by other means – subversion, propaganda, chaos, and corrosion – exactly as the Soviet Union did. It is driven by a visceral, metaphysical compulsion to destroy the West, which it sees as its arch-nemesis.

Thus, half-measures and containment will not suffice in dealing with Russia. This is not a border dispute or a clash of interests; it is a clash of worlds. You do not defeat a crusade with diplomacy. You defeat it with a counter-crusade.

The only path to lasting peace is therefore clear: Russia must be crushingly defeated and dismantled. It must be demilitarized, denuclearized, and broken into dozens of independent states, each with its own distinct regional and national identity. Only when the Russian World as we know it ceases to exist can Europe finally know peace.