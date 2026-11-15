From Baltic to the Black Sea

From Baltic to the Black Sea

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Julian Keck's avatar
Julian Keck
11h

The groundwork for this schism is implemented well in the history of russian orhodox church. After Constantinople was conquered by the Ottomans, in Moscow the idea was formed, that they are the only remaining great power with true christianity. So the idea was born that Moscow was the third Rome - a holy city as important as Rome for Catholics and Constantinople before for Orthodox Christs. There is theological model behind this based on the book of Daniel, which gives legitimacy to this idea: I'm writing about it in my series about the ideology of Russia as the third Rome: https://juliankeck.substack.com/p/russische-ideologie-das-dritte-rom

This religious framework can not only used to claim that the patriarch of Moscow is the highest ranked priest of christianity, it can also be used to justify espansionist claims on christian countries to unite the Russian World (= christian world). Ideologues like Malofejev and Dugin are already using this religious construct to justify the war and russian claims over all of Europe.

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Michael Sender's avatar
Michael Sender
3h

Such a great piece that it took me forever to pick the best quote out of so many great ones! What’s worth adding is that the current Russian Orthodox Church was originally installed by the Bolsheviks after the original patriarchy fled the country. The current Moscow Patriarchate was reinstated by Stalin in 1943 under the supervision of the NKVD and has since been heavily infiltrated by the KGB. The religious quality of this propaganda institution is until today largely decorative.

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