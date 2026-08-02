From Baltic to the Black Sea

From Baltic to the Black Sea

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World War II - Epic Battles's avatar
World War II - Epic Battles
20h

The left wing liberal government of Denmark already banned islamic calls to prayer. Switzerland banned burkas. At least we see steps in the right direction.

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