Liberals have stood with Ukraine from the very beginning. They correctly, and without hesitation, identified the Russians as invaders. They recognized the conflict for what it is - an invasion - and affirmed the moral right of Ukrainians to drive the invaders out by whatever means necessary.

The same clarity, however, is nowhere to be found when it comes to Western Europe’s predicament and the migratory onslaught it faces from Africa and the Middle East. This onslaught did not begin with the recent scenes at Ceuta, nor did it start in 2015, though those remain among the most conspicuous and shocking examples in recent history. The process began in the 1960s, when people from the Third World first began arriving in the West in significant numbers.

It is harder to recognize this as an invasion than it is to recognize Russia’s war on Ukraine. Yet the two are structurally equivalent. The fact that one proceeds in a more gradual and insidious fashion, wrapped in the language of humanitarianism, does not change the underlying reality. The details differ; the essence does not. Both are invasions.

A common objection runs as follows: “But Middle Easterners and Africans do not arrive with guns, tanks, missiles, and drones. They come seeking a better life. How can anyone call them invaders?”

The objection fails on several levels. First, the absence of conventional weapons is a question of capacity, not of intention. Were the populations of Africa and the Middle East able to organize, arm, and project military force on the scale required for a classical invasion, there is little reason to suppose they would refrain from doing so. Lacking those means, they employ the instruments available to them: the exploitation of Europe’s immigration systems, the mobilization of moral sentiment, and tapping into the feeling of guilt among Europeans. The tactics differ, but the objective - displacement and eventual subjugation of the host populations - remains recognizably the same.

Moreover, the justification of “looking for a better life” can be offered for virtually any invader in history. At bottom, invasions occur because, among other things, the invaders seek to improve their own circumstances at the expense of those they invade. The pursuit of spoils, booty, and the resources of the conquered has been an important driving force behind conquest since time immemorial.

One could apply the same “better life” argument to the Huns, the Arabs, the Mongols, the Turks, and the Russians of today. A decisive factor driving each of these peoples into Europe has been the prospect of plunder and enrichment. They killed the men, raped and enslaved the women, and seized the wealth of the host populations. Yes, all of them were motivated by the desire for a better life - and in a narrow sense they achieved it. Their own lives improved through theft, pillage, and violence against the native populations. They achieved that improvement by stripping the native populations of their prosperity, their security, and often their very lives. They provided a “better life” for themselves by depriving the host populations of better lives.

The identical reasoning applies with equal force to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - the one liberals have no difficulty recognizing as a genuine invasion. Beyond the polished showcases of Moscow and St. Petersburg, Ukraine outstrips much of Russia in both prosperity and everyday refinement. In countless Ukrainian villages one finds indoor plumbing, dependable infrastructure, and ordinary comforts that remain unavailable across wide stretches of the Russian interior. Soldiers recruited from the country’s poorer provinces were often stunned in 2022 by the “riches” they discovered: jars of Nutella on kitchen shelves, functioning household appliances, the modest conveniences of a higher standard of living. Even Yevgeny Prigozhin, the late commander of the Wagner Group, conceded shortly before his 2023 revolt that the opportunity to plunder Ukraine’s wealthier territories ranked among the principal motives for the war.

That same economic desperation sustains the Russian war effort. Recruits are attracted by elevated military pay, lucrative defense contracts, and the tacit prospect of personal gain through looting. Their conduct bears this out: the systematic stripping of refrigerators, toilets, furniture, and entire households from the Ukrainians they kill or expel. One can therefore argue that Russian forces, too, are propelled by the search for “a better life” amid the destitution of their own land. Does this somehow exonerate them? Does it soften their crimes or render the occupation legitimate? Does it make it wrong to call them invaders? Of course not. It leaves entirely intact the demand that they leave Ukraine without delay.

By the same token, the economic motivations of people from the Third World do not absolve them of their invasive character or the harm they inflict. They remain invaders who inflict pain and suffering on native Europeans, just as Russians do to Ukrainians. The crimes that Africans and Middle Easterners commit in Western Europe are of the same brutality that Russians commit against Ukrainians. They erode the West’s integrity, just as Russians undermine Ukraine’s very existence. They are invaders, in the same lineage as their predecessors - the Huns, the Arabs, the Mongols, the Turks, and now the Russians.

Throughout its history Europe has been the object of successive invasions. Its cities have been burned, its men slaughtered, its women raped. Contrary to the familiar leftist narrative, Europe has consistently been the victim of history rather than its perpetrator. Europeans achieved global dominance not because of their inherent evil or exploitative impulse, but in spite of centuries of victimization, and because of their superior qualities: hard work, discipline, and intellect. Europeans rose to dominate the world not because they abused others, but despite having been abused by others for so long.

The Ottoman Turks ravaged southeastern Europe for centuries. Populations were killed or enslaved; entire villages laid waste. Girls were seized as sex slaves; men slaughtered; boys taken and conscripted into the Ottoman war machine as Janissaries.

Under Ottoman suzerainty the Barbary pirates from North Africa terrorized European coastlines for centuries - even far beyond the Mediterranean. Over that span, millions of Europeans were enslaved, castrated, and subjected to brutal conditions by North Africans. Europeans are routinely condemned for the African slave trade, yet far more Europeans were enslaved by Africans than the reverse, and African slave masters treated their European captives with markedly greater cruelty. Moreover, Europeans never invaded African territory in order to seize people by force; those Africans sold into European hands had first been enslaved by other Africans. By contrast, the Barbary pirates physically penetrated European soil and carried Europeans away into bondage.

European history is filled with such episodes. And today the same pattern repeats itself. Europe faces invasion on two fronts: from the east, the Russians; from the south and southeast, Africans and Middle Easterners.

Both are invaders. Both despise Europe and its civilization with every fiber of their being. Both come to pillage, to rape, and to kill. Their methods differ, but their essence remains the same.

The Russians invade in the “traditional” manner - with weapons and armies. Africans and Middle Easterners, for their part, deploy emotional appeals and guilt as their weapons. They arrive with the same intentions as the Russians, merely cloaked in the guise of innocence. That disguise, however, does not alter their nature.

Europeans must finally recognize this equivalence and act accordingly. Europe’s two predicaments must be understood as a single, indivisible challenge. They are not separate or unrelated processes; they are phenomena of the same order.

Treating them as such, and responding to both with matching clarity and resolve, will strengthen Europe’s position against each. To withstand and defeat Russia, Europe requires a stable and proud society - one in which the indigenous peoples of the continent feel secure, at home, and proud of their heritage and history. In the final analysis, the struggle against Russia will rest on indigenous Europeans. They alone regard Europe as their ancestral home and heritage; they are the ones who will take up arms or sustain the economic effort required for victory.

At the same time, the military technology and renewed militarization Europe is developing in response to the Russian threat can also be brought to bear against the African and Middle Eastern states that continue to send or facilitate the movement of invaders. A strong European military will serve as a deterrent to countries such as Morocco, Algeria, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and others that export invaders and then refuse to accept their return. They decline to take their people back? Let them confront the prospect of being bombed into submission. They persist in smuggling invaders across European borders? Let them discover how they fare when those invaders are met with lethal force, or when their own territories face the power of a rearmed Europe.

This recognition will mark the liberation of Europe - not merely a physical liberation through the expulsion of invaders, but, more profoundly, a spiritual one.

The logical inconsistency that has long distorted Europe’s understanding of the world, and the moral inhibitions it has bred, must be overcome. Once Europeans grasp their predicament as a single, coherent whole, the confusion, hesitation, and self-contradiction will fall away. Physically and spiritually free, Europe will not only defend itself against its enemies but prevail over them, neutralizing every threat so thoroughly that noone will endanger Europeans ever again. Europe will rise to new heights. The leftists and open-borders advocates of today will be remembered only as fleeting symptoms of a sickness that European civilization finally cured. When - not if, but when - that day arrives, Europe will be reborn: strong, invincible, and proud of its common history. It will enter its next golden age by remembering clearly what it endured across the centuries at the hands of barbarians, and by ensuring that noone can inflict such misery upon the indigenous Europeans ever again.