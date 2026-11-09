From Baltic to the Black Sea

From Baltic to the Black Sea

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Kalumines's avatar
Kalumines
9h

If Russia was ruled by Turkic or Caucasian people, as opposed to European Slavs, you wouldn't want to dismantle it.

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1 reply by Cemil Kerimoglu
Kök Böri's avatar
Kök Böri
11h

Ukraine has also developed and deployed its own cruise missiles and is making progress towards producing domestically developed ballistic missiles.

Sorry, that is only wishful thinking. Money was stolen, and Ukraine still does not have ballistic missile. Of course, Europe does not have them too and also never had since 1945.

In a more broad context, here should be noted, that Ukraine as always since the 10th century found itself fighting on the wrong side. Wrong not in meaning of good or evil, but wrong in meaning of loser. Ukraine is on the side of losers, of the so-called Western civilisation, which is already dead. The new world will be ruled by the Chinese, and Europe will be ruled by Russians as Chinese proxies. In a concentration camp it is better to be a warden, than a prisoner. That's a pity, but the Ukrainians are on the side of future prisoners. And it is Europe's own fault.

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1 reply by Cemil Kerimoglu
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