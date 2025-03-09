With Trump’s realignment and open support for Russia - not merely abandoning Ukraine and Europe, although that in itself is despicable enough, but even actively aiding Moscow’s war effort - are we witnessing a Yalta 2.0 moment? The parallels are eerily striking, and the echoes of history grow louder by the day.

In the 1940s, Franklin D. Roosevelt was enamored with Joseph Stalin. In 1943, when Ambassador William C. Bullitt urged him to adopt a containment policy against the Soviet Union, Roosevelt dismissed the concerns outright. He said:

I just have a hunch that Stalin is not that kind of man. Harry [Hopkins] says he's not and that he doesn't want anything except security for his own country, and I think that if I give him everything I possibly can and ask nothing from him in return, noblesse oblige, he won’t try to annex anything and will work with me for a world of democracy and peace.

It was an astonishing level of naivety. Roosevelt’s administration was filled with open Stalinist sympathizers, just as Trump now surrounds himself with admirers of Russia and Putin - figures like J.D. Vance, Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, and Robert Kennedy Jr., who either parrot Kremlin talking points or actively push for policies that benefit Russia. The times have changed, but the pattern remains the same. Then, it was Roosevelt believing Stalin merely sought security for his country and would help usher in a democratic and peaceful world. Now, it is Trump declaring his faith that Putin wants peace in Ukraine and would honor a ceasefire. The same credulous belief in the goodwill of an enemy of Western Civilization, the same refusal to recognize the evil nature Russia.

Roosevelt’s misplaced trust in Stalin led to a disastrous policy of indulgence and accommodation, enabling the Red Army to rape and pillage its way to Berlin with American assistance. The result was not peace but the brutal subjugation of half a continent - enslaved under Russian tyranny for nearly fifty years. The Yalta Conference in February 1945 was its clearest embodiment, the moment when the postwar world order was shaped with reckless concessions to Moscow.

The parallels with Trump’s approach to Russia today are undeniable. His policy is not an aberration but rather the latest manifestation of a long-standing American delusion - the belief that Russia, despite its history, can be an ally, a partner in world stability, albeit a misunderstood one that must be constantly placated, indulged, and rescued from itself. Trump’s actions are merely the most blatant and destructive expression of this tradition, its apogee.

That said, not everything is the same. While Trump’s pivot toward Russia mirrors Roosevelt’s alliance with Stalin from a purely geopolitical standpoint - i.e., an American-Russian alignment against Europe - the moral and cultural dimensions of the two moments are fundamentally different.

In Roosevelt’s time, communism held a certain allure in elite circles. The Soviet Union enjoyed broad sympathy among American intellectuals, journalists, and academics. Being anti-communist in those spheres was not just unfashionable but could end a career. Not unlike today, when being outed as having right-wing views means social ostracism and will likely end your career in media, academia and other mainstream institutions. The cultural currents of the time made Roosevelt’s indulgence of Stalin not merely a matter of geopolitics but a reflection of the prevailing ideological sentiments of the educated class. In a sense, his administration was not acting in a vacuum; it was following the Zeitgeist.

Today, that dynamic has been reversed. The very institutions - the media, the universities, the intellectual elite - that at the time romanticized the Soviet Union now stand in near-unanimous opposition to Russia. In Roosevelt’s era, the “smart” and “educated” viewed Russia as a force for progress, however misguided that belief was. Now, those same kinds of people are overwhelmingly pro-Ukraine. They see Ukraine as a beacon of freedom and democracy, while Russia represents authoritarian regression. While back in FDR's era one could still somewhat convincingly, albeit absolutely incorrectly, argue that the Soviet Union is good or at least the "lesser evil" compared to Nazi Germany, today the moral lines are stark and, unlike in that previous era, they do not favor Russia: Ukraine is Good, Russia is Evil. There is no moral ambiguity, no space for a “lesser evil” or “both sides” argument within this confrontation.

Thus, while geopolitical logic might suggest a parallel between today’s Ukraine-EU bloc and the Axis Powers of World War II - facing off against a newly forged American-Russian alliance - the moral-cultural reality suggests the opposite. In the eyes of the intellectual class that still shapes societal narratives, however diminished its power may be, it is Russia and Trump’s America that now play the role of the Axis.

This inversion extends further. While today Russia still has managed to win over a significant portion of the American public, the segment it has captured today is the exact opposite of the one it won over in the 1930s and 1940s. Back then, it was the intellectual and political elite who viewed Russia favorably. Now, it is largely the working class, the disillusioned, and those alienated by the establishment who find themselves sympathetic to Putin’s Russia. The social class, human capital, and psychological makeup of Russia’s American admirers have been completely reversed.

Yet, this moral-cultural divide is often overlooked by those who focus solely on geopolitical calculations. Analysts and commentators frequently assume that states act purely in a “technical” way, ignoring the ideological and emotional undercurrents that shape public and elite opinion. But these forces matter. Unlike in 1941, when an open alliance between the U.S. and the Soviet Union was palatable, today, a full-fledged American-Russian partnership would be morally untenable for much of American society. The opposition to it would be deeply rooted in the cultural and ideological fabric of the nation.

There is also another crucial distinction that must be made: Trump is not FDR. While their geopolitical alignments may bear striking similarities - both seeking a partnership with Russia against Europe - their economic philosophies and cultural roles could not be more different.

Franklin Roosevelt ascended to power in the shadow of the Great Depression, riding a wave of popular support as he enacted sweeping economic reforms under the New Deal. His policies, however controversial, were broadly embraced by a desperate populace, cementing his ability to rally the nation behind his broader vision - including his alliance with Stalin against Nazi Germany. It was Roosevelt’s popularity and the trust he commanded that allowed him to convince Americans to fully commit to the Soviet Union, a policy that in hindsight proved disastrously misguided.

Trump, despite his populist rhetoric, represents the opposite of Roosevelt in economic and cultural terms. His presidency embodies not a fight for economic justice but rather a deep entrenchment of crony capitalism, where oligarchs and billionaire allies are prioritized over the struggling middle class. His policies do not resemble a New Deal for the people but rather a gilded arrangement for the powerful. Unlike Roosevelt, who united vast swaths of the nation behind his vision, Trump remains one of the most divisive figures in modern political history. His devoted MAGA base will follow him unwaveringly, willing to accept his proclamations no matter how detached from reality, but beyond that loyal core, he is detested by almost half of the country. Roosevelt commanded the trust of the majority; Trump governs in the shadow of near-universal polarization.

If anything, Trump's historical parallel is not Roosevelt but Herbert Hoover. Just as Hoover’s presidency ended in economic disaster, all indicators suggest that Trump’s second term is headed toward a major financial crisis. While the collapse may not come immediately, the likelihood of a severe downturn in the coming years - perhaps between now and 2028 - is high. And history is not kind to incumbents during economic turmoil.

Here, then, is a bold prediction: Trump - or whoever inherits his political movement, be it J.D. Vance, Donald Trump Jr., or another figure - will lose the 2028 election. The next president will likely be Gavin Newsom. And while Newsom will not mirror FDR in his geopolitical stance, he is far more likely to embody Roosevelt’s socio-economic and cultural orientation. For all the criticisms that can be leveled against the New Deal, it was at least an attempt to heal the wounds of the Great Depression. Trump, through his policies, appears poised not to heal but to accelerate a crisis - one that may well end in an economic catastrophe reminiscent of the one that set the stage for Roosevelt’s rise.

The irony is that Trump’s presidency, rather than reshaping the American political landscape in his image, may ultimately set the stage for a leader who channels Roosevelt in a far more profound way - ushering in an era of expanded government intervention, economic restructuring, and cultural realignment in response to the chaos he leaves behind. This is not to say that a possible Newsom presidency would be beneficial for Western Civilization culturally in the long term. Obviously, the worldview Newsom represents has its own deeper flaws, but this is beyond the scope of this article. This is just an attempt to make a prediction and draw historical parallels. At the very least, though, one can be certain that Newsom would support Ukraine (and Europe) against Russia.

In the 1930s, Germany emerged as the European power that most clearly recognized the existential threat posed by Soviet Russia. The rise of Hitler was, in no small part, a reaction to the Bolshevik menace that had infiltrated German society. Yet, Germany’s tragedy lay in its own catastrophic choices - its antagonism toward its European neighbors, its morally indefensible ideology, and its reckless aggression that ultimately isolated it from potential allies. Instead of forming a united front against the Soviet Union, Germany turned Europe against itself and provoked the United States into joining the fight against it. Given the reality of the Nazi regime, it was not an obvious choice for the Western powers to side with Berlin over Moscow. Moreover, the very existence of Nazi Germany served as a convenient pretext for Roosevelt to ally with Stalin - an alliance he likely would have pursued regardless.

Today, however, the moral choice could not be clearer. Unlike in the 1930s, where the lines between good and evil were blurred by competing totalitarian powers, Europe now stands united against a single, unambiguous evil: Russia. The rearmament of Germany, Poland, France, Britain, and Ukraine is not a prelude to another intra-European conflict but rather a long-overdue realization of civilizational unity and a shared duty. These nations, which once stood at odds, are now joining forces against the common civilizational threat. This is not a cause for alarm - it is a moment of triumph, it is a dream come true!

And yet, the so-called "dissident" Right, which once championed the idea of European unity, now finds itself on the wrong side of history. For years, nationalist circles circulated the meme: “Next time we fight, it is side by side.” It was an allusion to the tragic internecine wars of the 20th century - the First and Second World Wars - and a call for Europeans to set aside their internal divisions and stand together against common threats. That moment has arrived. The very scenario these voices long dreamed of - Europeans reawakening their martial spirit, not against one another, but in defense of their civilization - has become reality. And yet, many of these same figures now oppose it, dismissing Europe’s newfound militarism as misguided or illegitimate. Their duplicity, or at best their blindness, has never been more apparent.

Looking ahead, history is on Europe’s side. We are not witnessing Yalta 2.0, but rather its antithesis. However, this fragile moment must be handled with strategic care. Under no circumstances can Europe afford to alienate the United States. It must be ensured that America simply stays out of the way. If America remains neutral, that is already a victory. But a far greater danger looms: the possibility that Trump and his billionaire allies actively align with Russia, turning America into a second front against Europe - an insane, albeit not improbable scenario. This must be prevented at all costs. The distinction must be made clear - Europe’s adversary is not the American people, but Trump and the oligarchic interests he represents. Unlike in the 1940s, when Roosevelt dragged an initially reluctant America into a full-scale alliance with Moscow, today's American public largely sympathizes with Ukraine and Europe against Russia. Trump may come and go, but the American people will remain.

But even if the tides shift in 2028, and a leader like Gavin Newsom reverses Trump’s destructive foreign policy, Europe must not fall back into old habits. There can be no return to the previous arrangement, even under a seemingly benevolent U.S. administration. The lesson of the Biden years should be etched in the memory of Europeans: dependence on Washington, even under a well-intentioned leader, is a strategic liability. Biden’s reluctance to let Ukraine strike decisive blows when opportunities arose - his administration’s hesitance and strangling of Ukraine’s (and Europe’s) war effort at crucial moments - illustrates the dangers of tying Europe’s fate too closely to American decision-making. Going forward, the United States - as an extension of Europe, as part of European Civilization - must be treated as a valued ally, but never again as an indispensable pillar of the Western alliance.

Europe’s future must be one of autonomy, strength, and strategic self-reliance. The future is not Yalta 2.0 - it is a new, proud and independent Europe, finally united under a common purpose of world-historical significance. It is the birth of Pan-Europa.