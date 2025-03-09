From Baltic to the Black Sea

From Baltic to the Black Sea

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jocelyn's avatar
Jocelyn
Mar 9, 2025

Good read! Helps to shuffle the old chairs to align with the current moving deck and post we are drowning in that gives hope, adrift right now.

Thx for connecting dots for history insight on the parallels that offer a glimpse of potential probabilities with thoughtful consideration.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cemil Kerimoglu
Philip Lingard's avatar
Philip Lingard
Mar 9, 2025

I am sorry to write this but four years of Trump/Vance will so gut the electoral system and media, Democrats will never win a national election again in the USA. Even four years of Biden didn't prevent a relentless process of vote suppression by legal means costing Harris election last year.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Cemil Kerimoglu and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cemil Kerimoglu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture