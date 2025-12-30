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ABOLISH THE LIBERUM VETO OF OUR TIME: WHY EUROPE MUST TRANSCEND THE NATION-STATE
Hungary under Orbán has been blocking €90 billion in aid to Ukraine. One man. One government. One veto - holding an entire continent hostage.
Published on Ave Atrium
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Apr 15
MILITARY INDUSTRY IS INDISPENSABLE – AND MORAL
Pacifists advance a moral argument that the arms industry is inherently evil. This attitude is not merely mistaken – it is itself immoral, however…
Published on Ave Atrium
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Apr 14
Our Livonian War
The story of Stephen Báthory
Apr 6
•
Cemil Kerimoglu
12
3
March 2026
The Case for Civilizational Nationalism
Overcoming the void of limitless universalism and the trap of petty nationalism to build a unified Europe.
Mar 29
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Cemil Kerimoglu
8
12
5
Russia Will Attack Europe
And paradoxically this will be exactly what Europe needs
Mar 22
•
Cemil Kerimoglu
92
132
28
Don't Lose Your Focus
We should not be distracted by Trump's Iranian entanglement. Our sole focus should be supporting Ukraine and destroying Russia. Nothing else.
Mar 17
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Cemil Kerimoglu
7
6
2
February 2026
Europe's Manifest Destiny
Europe has a civilizational task before it. This is ensuring the disintegration of Russia and reorganizing that large Eurasian expanse. This is Europe's…
Feb 22
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Cemil Kerimoglu
23
5
9
Ukrainians Are Currently the Finest Human Beings on Earth
From the edge of global awareness, a people no one had paid much attention to stepped onto the stage to defend the West.
Published on JP Lindsley | Under Fire News
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Feb 19
Breadth without Depth
Russia’s shallow expansion and why its disintegration will unleash a new age of discovery.
Feb 15
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Cemil Kerimoglu
17
3
6
December 2025
Don't Cry Because It's Over. Smile Because It Happened
Don’t cry because comfort is over; smile because it happened. Europe must stop mourning its lost comfort and embrace its new Manifest Destiny…
Dec 30, 2025
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Cemil Kerimoglu
20
12
8
People Just Like You
When you spend your Christmas in the warmth of your home with your families and loved ones, remember this: There are people just like you who had the…
Dec 24, 2025
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Cemil Kerimoglu
17
5
6
The New Mercenary War: Ukraine Should Recruit from The Global South
A proposal to solve Ukraine’s manpower problem and counter Russia’s global recruitment strategy
Dec 9, 2025
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Cemil Kerimoglu
10
5
4
© 2026 Cemil Kerimoglu
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